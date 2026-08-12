Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced temporary special measures covering foreign workers, students and visitors affected by natural disasters

The measures run from April 1, 2026, to November 30, 2028, and extend the normal restoration window from 90 days to six months

Eligible applicants must include a specific code and a signed attestation explaining how the disaster disrupted their immigration status

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Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has introduced temporary special measures to help foreign nationals whose immigration status was disrupted by natural disasters, giving them additional time to regularise their stay in the country.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada unveils temporary measures for foreign workers, students, and visitors affected by natural disasters from 2026 to 2028. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The agency announced the policy on Tuesday, August 11, through its official X account. The measures cover the period from April 1, 2026, to November 30, 2028, and apply to temporary residents who held valid status as a worker, student or visitor on the date a disaster directly affected them.

Qualifying events include wildfires, floods, storms, hurricanes and earthquakes.

Extended window to restore immigration status

Under existing rules, temporary residents who lose their immigration status have 90 days to apply for restoration.

The new policy doubles that period to six months, providing disaster-affected individuals with more time to gather the required documentation while managing the immediate aftermath of a major disaster.

Foreign workers seeking to restore their status must include the code "NaturalDisaster2026" in their application, submit a signed attestation detailing when and how the disaster affected them, and provide supporting evidence such as proof of residence or a stay in the affected area.

They may also be required to supply their employer's name, address and evidence that the workplace was rendered unable to operate.

Students are subject to similar conditions. Where a school has shut as a direct result of a natural disaster, students can support their application with a letter from the institution, an email sent to enrolled students, or a public notice confirming the closure.

IRCC also stated that students whose designated learning institutions are shut due to a disaster may be treated as being on authorised leave, allowing them to pause their studies without penalty. Those whose study permits include off-campus work authorisation may continue to do so during this period.

Priority processing and key exclusions

Standard application fees remain in place across all categories. Applicants requiring urgent processing can submit an IRCC web form after applying, selecting "Request Priority Processing for my existing application" and entering "NaturalDisaster2026" along with reasons justifying expedited review. The same form is available to applicants with general queries or those needing to update their contact information.

IRCC clarified that holders of a Temporary Resident Permit who wish to extend their stay are not eligible for the restoration measures. Those individuals must instead submit a fresh application for a temporary resident permit.

Canada publishes work permit fee for foreign applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had officially announced the cost of obtaining a work permit for individual applicants.

IRCC, on its website, indicated that an individual applicant must pay CAD 155 for a work permit processing fee.

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Source: YEN.com.gh