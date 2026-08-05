The Ghana Statistical Service identified the Police MTTD as the institution receiving the most informal payments from the public

Government Statistician disclosed that official bribe demands surged from 50.9% to 69.4% between the first and second halves of 2025

The GSS data also showed a broader annual shift, with total bribe payments and high-value transactions both recording notable changes year-on-year

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The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has been ranked as the institution most frequently receiving unofficial payments from members of the public

This is according to new data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

Ghana Police MTTD named as the top bribe-taking institution in new GSS report. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service

Source: UGC

Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu presented the findings, which showed that more than half of citizens who interacted with the MTTD reported making gifts or informal payments.

According to a report by Graphic Online, the Police General Duties unit and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) ranked second and third respectively among offending institutions.

Bribe demands rose sharply in second half of 2025

The data revealed a significant increase in official bribe solicitation during the latter part of the year.

The proportion of citizens reporting that bribe payments were demanded of them climbed from 50.9 per cent in the first half of 2025 to 69.4 per cent in the second half, indicating a growing culture of extortion at service counters.

Dr Iddrisu highlighted a notable shift in the nature of the problem, stating that corruption was increasingly driven by officials rather than citizens.

"So the pressure sits at the counter," he said. "The problem now is less what citizens offer and more of what officials would ask."

Annual figures show some improvement

Despite the mid-year spike, a year-on-year comparison offered a degree of encouragement. Total bribe payments across all institutions fell from 18.4 per cent in 2024 to 16.8 per cent in 2025.

High-value bribes exceeding GH¢1,000 dropped by half over the same period, and the share of citizens who refused bribe demands rose to 4.9 per cent.

Dr Iddrisu framed the findings within the context of national development, arguing that structural reform was essential to sustaining the progress recorded.

"Good governance is the foundation under every development plan we have as a country," he said, calling for expanded digital service delivery and stronger legal protections for individuals who resist corrupt demands.

Man records MTTD officer allegedly collecting money

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian man recorded a female MTTD officer allegedly accepting bribes from drivers at the Bekwai Roundabout in Kumasi.

The officer's alleged actions suggested that this may have been a routine occurrence, as daily commuters appeared familiar with her conduct.

According to the Anti-Corruption Act, MTTD officers found guilty of bribery could be dismissed and face up to 25 years behind bars.

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Source: YEN.com.gh