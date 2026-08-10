The US Citizenship and Immigration Services released its official list of 100 civics questions covering American history, government, and founding principles

Applicants will face up to 10 of the 100 questions in an oral test and must get at least 6 correct to pass the civics section

USCIS warned that answers tied to current officeholders change after elections, and outdated responses will be marked incorrect

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released the full list of 100 civics questions that foreign nationals must prepare before sitting the naturalisation test, giving prospective American citizens an official study resource ahead of their eligibility interviews.

The questions span a broad range of topics, including the Constitution, the branches of government, citizens' rights and responsibilities, American history, and national symbols.

USCIS releases 100 civics questions for naturalisation test preparation. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How the naturalisation civics test works

During the civics portion of the naturalisation interview, a USCIS officer will draw up to 10 questions from the published list of 100. Applicants must answer at least six of those 10 correctly to clear this section of the process.

"The civics test is an oral test, and the USCIS Officer will ask the applicant up to 10 of the 100 civics questions. An applicant must answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly to pass the civics portion of the naturalization test," USCIS stated in the document.

The agency also cautioned that certain answers are directly tied to whoever holds a particular office at the time of the interview.

Because those answers shift whenever elections or appointments bring in new officials, USCIS urged applicants to confirm they have the most current information before sitting down with an officer.

"As you study for the test, make sure that you know the most current answers to these questions. Answer these questions with the name of the official who is serving at the time of your eligibility interview with USCIS. The USCIS Officer will not accept an incorrect answer," the agency said.

USCIS further advised candidates to rely on its officially approved answers when preparing, noting that while alternative responses can sometimes be accurate, sticking to the sanctioned material is the safest approach.

Sample questions from the official list

The published questions open with core principles underpinning American democracy. Early entries ask what the supreme law of the land is, with the Constitution as the accepted answer, and what the first three words of the Constitution are, to which the correct response is

"We the People." Another question asks how many amendments the Constitution contains, with 27 being the required answer.

Further questions address the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, the American economic system, and the rule of law. On that last topic, accepted answers include that everyone must follow the law, that leaders must obey the law, and that no one is above the law.

The list also confirms that the First Amendment protects freedoms of speech, religion, assembly, press, and the right to petition the government.

The complete set of 100 questions and answers is available through USCIS for any applicant preparing for their upcoming naturalisation interview.

US announces visa denial for specific applicants

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Department of State said the Trump administration is using every available tool to deny visas to applicants with violent histories and remove those who threaten Americans.

This comes after the US revoked the visas of eight foreign nationals, each facing serious criminal charges in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh