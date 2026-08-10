Barcelona midfielder Pedri has finally dyed his hair after fulfilling a promise made ahead of the 2026 World Cup

He had vowed to dye his hair blonde or white if Spain went on to win the tournament outright in America

The reveal comes shortly after teammates Gavi and Marc Cucurella fulfilled their own similar pledges, too

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has undergone a hair transformation, dyeing his hair after finally fulfilling a promise he made ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Pedri debuts his completed hair transformation after fulfilling his World Cup promise. Image credit: Pedri.

Source: Instagram

Pedri had vowed before the tournament that he would dye his hair blonde or white if Spain went on to win it.

He was among several Spanish players who made similar pledges, alongside teammates Gavi, who promised to dye his hair pink, and Marc Cucurella, who promised a tattoo of head coach Luis de la Fuente's face.

Spain went on to defeat Argentina in the World Cup final, setting the stage for the players to make good on their word.

Pedri fulfils his own World Cup promise

Pedri confirmed he had followed through on his X account on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at 10:01 PM, sharing photos and a short video of the process. Alongside the post, which has since drawn 4.4 million views, he wrote:

"Promise kept! Anything for the World Cup!"

The images showed him seated in a barber's chair, cape draped over him, as his hair was dyed a silvery-grey shade, closely resembling the white or blonde tone he had originally promised.

The photos and video of Pedri's hair transformation shared on X are below.

Fans react to Pedri's hair transformation

The post triggered a wave of playful reactions online, with several fans comparing his new look to well-known fictional characters.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

marina wrote:

"Everyone on the team turning into Targaryens and then Gavi…"

Cazafantasmas said:

"Well, it looks great on you, mate!!! You're an absolute legend"

Ismail commented:

"I can't believe you look like Malfoy instead of Harry Potter"

Dana Saban joked:

"But it suits you to a T, buddy, which nickname do you prefer: Pedri Malfoy or Pedri Targaryen?"

Gavi and Cucurella already delivered on promises

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Barcelona teammate Gavi had already fulfilled his own World Cup pledge, dyeing his hair pink after months of playful stalling, drawing a reaction from teammate Lamine Yamal in the process.

With Pedri now also following through, attention has shifted to Lamine Yamal, whose own promise remains unfulfilled.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh