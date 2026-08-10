Türkiye's official employment agency opened a government-run portal connecting foreign job seekers with employers across the country

The platform at iskur.gov.tr allows applicants from any nation to search for roles using their skills, with no special eligibility criteria required

Türkiye joins Germany, the UK, Sweden and Denmark among countries that have built dedicated online channels to attract international workers

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Türkiye has launched a government-operated online portal through its Turkish Employment Agency, giving foreign nationals worldwide a direct route into the country's labour market without needing to be physically present in the country first.

Türkiye, under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, launches a free online job portal open to foreign applicants interested in working abroad. Photo source: Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu, Sergio Amiti

Source: Getty Images

The job website, hosted at iskur.gov.tr, functions as a two-sided marketplace.

Job seekers can type in their area of expertise to pull up a list of matching roles and submit applications from wherever they are in the world.

On the other side, businesses and organisations can advertise vacancies and search for candidates, including those open to taking on trainees.

How the Türkiye job portal works

No special qualifications or residency status are needed to browse the site, making it one of the more straightforward entry points for anyone exploring work options in Türkiye.

Applicants simply need to enter relevant skills into the search function to see what roles are currently available, then apply directly for any position that suits their background.

The portal's design means employers benefit just as much as job hunters.

Companies actively seeking to fill specific roles can use the platform to reach an international pool of applicants they might not otherwise access through conventional local recruitment channels.

Türkiye joins countries welcoming foreign workers

Türkiye's decision to open this channel places it among a number of nations that have moved in recent years to formalise and simplify how they attract workers from abroad.

Germany, the United Kingdom (UK), Sweden, and Denmark have each introduced dedicated online systems aimed at easing recruitment for international talent, largely in response to persistent labour shortages in key sectors.

For Ghanaians and other Africans looking for legitimate pathways to work overseas, the emergence of these official portals in multiple countries broadens the range of accessible options.

Rather than navigating complex or informal routes, prospective applicants can now go directly to government-backed platforms, browse available roles, and apply with a clearer understanding of what is on offer.

Türkiye's portal requires no fee to access and is open to nationals from every country, positioning it as one of the more inclusive tools currently available to Africans, including Ghanaian job seekers eyeing opportunities in Europe and beyond.

Germany unveils a platform connecting foreign nationals to visa sponsorship job opportunities, offering resources for relocation and employment guidance. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Germany launches job website for foreign applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Germany's job website aimed at connecting foreign nationals with visa sponsorship work opportunities in the country.

The initiative not only addressed labour shortages but also simplified the relocation process for skilled workers looking to make a fresh start in Germany.

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Source: YEN.com.gh