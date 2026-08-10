Türkiye Launches Free Online Job Portal Open to Foreign Applicants Interested in Working Abroad
- Türkiye's official employment agency opened a government-run portal connecting foreign job seekers with employers across the country
- The platform at iskur.gov.tr allows applicants from any nation to search for roles using their skills, with no special eligibility criteria required
- Türkiye joins Germany, the UK, Sweden and Denmark among countries that have built dedicated online channels to attract international workers
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Türkiye has launched a government-operated online portal through its Turkish Employment Agency, giving foreign nationals worldwide a direct route into the country's labour market without needing to be physically present in the country first.
The job website, hosted at iskur.gov.tr, functions as a two-sided marketplace.
Job seekers can type in their area of expertise to pull up a list of matching roles and submit applications from wherever they are in the world.
On the other side, businesses and organisations can advertise vacancies and search for candidates, including those open to taking on trainees.
How the Türkiye job portal works
No special qualifications or residency status are needed to browse the site, making it one of the more straightforward entry points for anyone exploring work options in Türkiye.
Applicants simply need to enter relevant skills into the search function to see what roles are currently available, then apply directly for any position that suits their background.
The portal's design means employers benefit just as much as job hunters.
Companies actively seeking to fill specific roles can use the platform to reach an international pool of applicants they might not otherwise access through conventional local recruitment channels.
Türkiye joins countries welcoming foreign workers
Türkiye's decision to open this channel places it among a number of nations that have moved in recent years to formalise and simplify how they attract workers from abroad.
Germany, the United Kingdom (UK), Sweden, and Denmark have each introduced dedicated online systems aimed at easing recruitment for international talent, largely in response to persistent labour shortages in key sectors.
For Ghanaians and other Africans looking for legitimate pathways to work overseas, the emergence of these official portals in multiple countries broadens the range of accessible options.
Rather than navigating complex or informal routes, prospective applicants can now go directly to government-backed platforms, browse available roles, and apply with a clearer understanding of what is on offer.
Türkiye's portal requires no fee to access and is open to nationals from every country, positioning it as one of the more inclusive tools currently available to Africans, including Ghanaian job seekers eyeing opportunities in Europe and beyond.
Germany launches job website for foreign applicants
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Germany's job website aimed at connecting foreign nationals with visa sponsorship work opportunities in the country.
The initiative not only addressed labour shortages but also simplified the relocation process for skilled workers looking to make a fresh start in Germany.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh