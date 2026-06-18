A professional photographer has shared photos and videos from the burial arrangements of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

Many social media users are reflecting on the actor’s contributions to the Nollywood movie industry and the legacy he leaves behind

The final burial ceremony is expected to draw family, colleagues, and admirers who will gather to pay their final respects

A photographer has shared visuals from the burial arrangements of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, drawing attention to the atmosphere in his hometown of Arochukwu in Abia State.

The actor passed away on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer. His death has continued to generate tributes across Nigeria and beyond, with fans and colleagues preparing for his final rites.

Photo credit: Alexx Ekubo/Instagram, Pius Utomi Ekpei /Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a Facebook post, the photographer published photos and videos capturing ongoing preparations for the burial ceremony.

The images showed activities at the venue as residents and visitors gathered ahead of the interment scheduled for the following day.

He captioned the post: “We are live at the ancient town of Arochukwu for the burial of Alexx Ekubo happening tomorrow.”

The visuals have since attracted attention online, with many users reflecting on the actor’s career and the impact he made in Nollywood.

Watch the emotional Facebook reel here:

The burial ceremony is expected to bring together family members, industry colleagues, and admirers paying their final respects.

Source: YEN.com.gh