The Chief Executive Officer of Kade-based Fresh FM, Boateng Kingsley, known as Kujo B, came under an alleged armed attack on Sunday, August 2, 2026

An unknown person allegedly fired at the glass of his vehicle near the PSI Company at Akyem Abaam while he travelled with his pastor

Motorists have been urged to exercise extra caution on the Asuom–Kade road amid ongoing road construction works in the area

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kade-based Fresh FM, Boateng Kingsley, popularly known as Kujo B, reportedly survived a frightening ordeal on Sunday, August 2, 2026, after an unknown assailant allegedly opened fire on his vehicle along the Kade-to-Asuom road.

Fresh FM CEO Kujo B narrowly escapes an alleged gunshot attack on the Kade-Asuom road. Photo source: Asuom News.com

Source: Facebook

The alleged incident involving the Fresh FM CEO reportedly occurred at around 6:00 p.m. near the PSI Company at Akyem Abaam in the Eastern Region.

According to reports, Kujo B was travelling with his pastor when a shot was allegedly fired at the glass of his vehicle.

The media mogul reacted swiftly, accelerating away from the scene, and neither he nor his pastor sustained any injuries.

Eastern Region-based blogger Asuom News reported the incident on Facebook on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, noting that investigations into the alleged attack were ongoing.

The Facebook post detailing the alleged attack on Fresh FM CEO Kujo B is below:

Concerns emerge over the Asuom–Kade road

The alleged gun attack has drawn attention to the stretch of road near the PSI Company at Akyem Abaam, particularly in light of ongoing bridge construction works in the area.

Motorists travelling that route have been advised to remain vigilant, especially as construction activity may force vehicles to reduce speed, potentially creating an opening for criminal activity.

Social Media reacts to Kujo B's incident

News of the alleged attack prompted concern and relief among followers on social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from netizens below:

Stanley Amando wrote:

"Oh, my big brother, o. Glory be to Yaweh for this divine protection."

Paa Kwesi Duke said:

"Thank God for your life and your extra vigilance helped. Let's all be extra careful when travelling on the Asuom–Kade road. The section near the PSI Company at Akyem Abaam is particularly risky because motorists are forced to slow down due to the ongoing bridge construction."

Enock Nuama commented:

"We are leaving in crazy world so we need God's protection."

Bismark Owusu Bempah Ayala quits Nhyira FM

YEN.com.gh reported that veteran Ghanaian sports broadcaster Bismark Owusu Bempah, affectionately known as Ayala, rannounced his resignation from Nhyira FM after an impactful eight-year tenure with Multimedia Group.

His heartfelt farewell, framed by a desire for new challenges, resonated deeply with fans and colleagues alike, leaving many to ponder the legacy he has built in the world of sports broadcasting.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh