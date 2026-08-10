Australia has outlined seven specific categories of foreign nationals who are not required to sit the citizenship test when applying for citizenship by conferral

The citizenship test is mandatory for most applicants aged between 18 and 59 years, covering English language ability, Australian values, and civic knowledge

Foreigners who qualify for an exemption may still be required to attend an identity interview before their application is processed

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published a list of seven categories of foreign nationals who do not need to sit the citizenship test when applying for Australian citizenship by conferral.

The information was updated on the official Home Affairs website on 20 July 2026. Under standard rules, any applicant aged between 18 and 59 at the time their citizenship application is received is required to complete the test.

Australia details seven foreign national categories exempt from the citizenship test. Key exemptions include age limits and specific circumstances regarding citizenship. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Qualifying applicants receive a letter with their test appointment details, and the assessment takes place only after identity has been confirmed.

Who is exempt from the Australian citizenship test

Despite the general requirement, the Australian government has carved out clear exemptions for specific groups.

A person does not need to sit the test if they are aged 17 or younger at the time of application, or aged 60 or older.

Additional exemptions apply to the child of a former Australian citizen who lost their citizenship under specific circumstances, and to anyone born in Papua before 16 September 1975 to an Australian citizen born in Australia.

Further exemptions cover people born in Australia who are stateless and have never held citizenship of any other country, as well as those with a permanent or enduring physical or mental incapacity.

The seventh category covers applicants with a permanent loss or substantial impairment of hearing, speech, or sight.

Falling into one of these categories does not mean an applicant will bypass the process entirely. Those who qualify for an exemption may still be called to attend an interview, where officials can verify their identity and ask questions related to their application.

What the citizenship test covers

For the majority of applicants who are required to sit for it, the test is designed to assess several key areas. Passing it demonstrates that a candidate has a basic command of English, understands the significance of becoming an Australian citizen, and possesses adequate knowledge of Australia along with the rights and responsibilities that citizenship carries.

The test also evaluates whether an applicant has both an understanding of and a commitment to Australian values, which the government describes as being rooted in freedom, respect, and equality.

Australia lists four work visa options for PR seekers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia’s Department of Home Affairs has released four categories of permanent work visas open to foreign nationals.

The visas are designed to accommodate a broad range of applicants, from regionally based employees to globally recognised high achievers and business investors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh