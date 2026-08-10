A helicopter carrying Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and two other senior officials was forced to land in Kericho County on Sunday, August 9

The pilot diverted to Chepngetuny after severe weather conditions developed over the region during a flight from Homa Bay to Naivasha

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi and Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor were also on board the grounded aircraft, which sparked fear amongst concerned nationals

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A helicopter transporting three of Kenya's most senior government officials made an unplanned landing in Kericho County on Sunday, 9 August, after the pilot ran into dangerous weather mid-flight.

An aircraft carrying three government officials makes an emergency landing after an unforeseen weather change. Image credit: The Eastleigh Voice, Business Today Kenya

Source: UGC

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, and Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor were all on board when conditions in the sky over the region deteriorated sharply, forcing the crew to abort the planned route.

According to reports by Tuko on August 10, 2026 indicated that the aircraft had taken off from Homa Bay and was heading to Naivasha when the weather turned.

The helicopter touched down at Chepngetuny, close to Belgut Technical Training Institute, where it sat in an open field as the crew monitored conditions and waited for a window to continue.

A spokesperson from Governor Wanga's office confirmed that everyone on board was safe and uninjured throughout the ordeal. Once the weather improved sufficiently, the aircraft lifted off again and completed the journey to Naivasha.

The three officials were travelling to attend the Broad-Based Government joint retreat, a high-level political gathering convened to bring together leaders from across party lines with a focus on national unity and development.

Government officials confirm safe arrival in Naivasha

Both Wanga and Wandayi later confirmed they had reached the retreat venue without further incident.

Wandayi shared a statement on social media after landing, writing:

"Arrived in Naivasha, Nakuru County, joining President William Ruto, ODM party leader Oburu Oginga, and colleague leaders at the critical Broad-Based Parliamentary Group. The meeting will focus on strengthening national unity, political stability, and a shared development agenda for the benefit of all Kenyans."

Governor Wanga also posted footage of her arrival in Naivasha, reassuring followers that she had reached her destination safely.

The episode is the latest in a series of unscheduled aircraft landings in Kenya attributed to deteriorating weather, an issue that has drawn renewed attention to flight safety protocols during periods of adverse atmospheric conditions.

The Facebook post below confirms the safe arrival of the government officials after experiencing a scary helicopter incident.

Popular American musician dies in helicopter crash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that American musician Oliver Tree reportedly died in a helicopter crash, sparking grief on social media.

Viral singer Oliver Tree reportedly passed away alongside five other people when two helicopters collided in mid-air in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, June 14, 2026, while the helicopters were flying over an electric vehicle yard. Close to two dozen cars were reportedly set on fire due to the falling debris.

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Source: YEN.com.gh