Joseph Cyril, a 30-year-old Italy-based businessman, was arrested at Enugu's Akanu Ibiam International Airport on Sunday, August 2, 2026

The suspect excreted 98 wraps of illicit substances weighing 1.510 kg after his arrest, and told officials he swallowed them at a hotel in Awka

NDLEA also seized other ilicit material hidden inside phone chargers and a backpack at Lagos courier facilities in separate operations

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nigeria's National Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested a 30-year-old Italy-based businessman at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu on Sunday, 2nd August 2026, after he was found to have ingested nearly 100 wraps of illicit substances before boarding an international flight.

The NDLEA arrests Joseph Cyril, an Italy-based Nigerian businessman, for attempting to smuggle illicit substances to Europe. Image credit: NDLEA

Source: Facebook

The suspect, identified as Joseph Cyril, was intercepted while attempting to board Ethiopian Airlines flight ET930, which was scheduled to travel to Italy via Addis Ababa and France. He subsequently excreted 98 wraps of the substance with a total weight of 1.510 kg following his arrest.

How Cyril smuggled the illicit materials

Cyril had flown into Nigeria from Italy on 13th July 2026. According to the NDLEA, he ingested the illicit wraps at a hotel in Awka, Anambra State, ahead of his return trip. He told officials he agreed to carry the materials in exchange for a fee of €3,500, with the payment intended to fund his family's relocation to Germany.

The agency said the illicit items remained in his system during his journey to Enugu before the wraps were fully excreted after his detention at the airport.

Lagos Courier Operations Also Targeted

In separate operations at courier facilities in Lagos, NDLEA operatives made a series of additional seizures within days of the Enugu arrest.

On Monday, 3rd August, officers discovered 1.2 kg of illicit substances concealed inside 25 phone chargers in a package bound for Saudi Arabia. In a second interception the same day, agents found 500 grammes of the same substance hidden within the false bottom of a backpack that was destined for Italy.

A day later, on Tuesday, 4th August, a consignment of 2.3 kg of "Loud" was intercepted after arriving from the United States.

The combined operations reflect a sustained enforcement push by the NDLEA across both passenger and cargo channels at Nigerian international gateways.

Below is the Facebook post with details of businessman Joseph Cyril's arrest.

NDLEA arrests businessman over illicit substances

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the NDLEA arrested a 55-year-old businessman, Onuigbo Ndubisi Chinedu, at Lagos airport.

The agency intercepted 3.3kg of illicit substances concealed inside foodstuff cartons that were destined for the United Kingdom.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh