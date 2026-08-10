The University of Ghana Medical Centre has instructed lawyers to write to comedian Michael Blackson over his public criticism of the facility

UGMC management rejected allegations of misdiagnosis and negligence in the treatment of Blackson's 83-year-old mother, who spent 8 weeks at the hospital

Dr Baffour Gyan, Director of Medical Affairs, defended the hospital's clinical standards and said the facility is pursuing international accreditation

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) has instructed its lawyers to demand a formal retraction and apology from Ghanaian American comedian Michael Blackson following his public denunciation of the facility as the "worst hospital in Ghana," according to a report by Myjoyonline published on Monday, August 10.

UGMC demands a retraction and apology from Ghanaian-American comic actor Michael Blackson after slamming the facility over his mother's death. Image credit: @michaelblackson

Source: Instagram

Dr Baffour Gyan, UGMC's Director of Medical Affairs, confirmed the legal action and pushed back against Blackson's characterisation of the hospital, stating that such assessments should be grounded in performance data, infrastructure and staffing records rather than individual experience.

UGMC rejects Michael Blackson's negligence claims

Michael Blackson launched his public attack on the hospital following the death of his 83-year-old mother on August 3, 2026, accusing UGMC's doctors and nurses of repeated misdiagnosis and prioritising financial gain over patient welfare.

He also discouraged Ghanaians in the diaspora from using local hospitals upon returning home.

UGMC management flatly denied those allegations. Dr Gyan explained that Blackson's mother was not an original patient of the facility but had been transferred from another hospital with a severe infection. She spent a total of eight weeks at UGMC, six of which were in the intensive care unit. He said clinicians followed standard treatment protocols throughout her admission and that the infection she arrived with was ultimately responsible for her death.

"For diagnosis and management, 100% we did not do anything wrong," Dr Gyan said.

He also took direct issue with Blackson's claim that the hospital ranked as the worst in the country.

"To come out and say UGMC is the worst hospital, that one I disagree totally," he said, adding that the hospital's lawyers had been instructed to act.

"Our lawyers have written to him just for him to retract and apologise for all that he said on social media."

Below is a YouTube video of UGMC's demand from Michael Blackson.

UGMC pursues international accreditation

Dr Gyan extended condolences to the Blackson family over the loss of his mother while maintaining that the hospital's conduct throughout her care met acceptable clinical standards.

He also noted that UGMC is actively pursuing Joint Commission International accreditation, a globally recognised certification intended to position the facility as a destination for medical tourism and align its operations with international benchmarks.

YEN.com.gh previously reported on Blackson's initial public statements, in which he described the hospital's staff as lacking competence and said his sister had a physical altercation with a male nurse during their time at the facility.

Kevin Taylor defends UGMC from Michael Blackson

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin Taylor responded to comedian Michael Blackson's allegations against the University of Ghana Medical Centre following the death of his 83-year-old mother.

Taylor shared details his team gathered about the circumstances of the elderly woman's admission, urging caution before conclusions are drawn about medical negligence Read more:

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh