The Interior Minister has disclosed that government is considering an Executive Order to introduce mandatory drug testing for job seekers in Ghana

The proposal, aimed at promoting workplace safety and reducing substance abuse, was presented in Parliament on Thursday, June 25, 2026

He also called for expanded rehabilitation centres across all regions, stressing a shift towards treating drug addiction as a public health issue

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Ghanaian job seekers could soon face mandatory drug screening before securing employment, following a new government proposal.

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has disclosed that the state is considering an Executive Order to enforce testing across both the public and private sectors.

Interior Minister, Mohammed Mubarak, Muntaka discloses Ghanaian job seekers may undergo a compulsory drug tests. Photo credit: Muntaka Mubarak/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Addressing Parliament on Thursday, June 25, 2026, the Interior Minister explained that the strategy aims to foster safer professional environments and deter substance misuse.

Outlining the proposed directive, Muntaka said the government wants to:

“Introduce an executive order that makes mandatory drug tests a pre-employment requirement for entry into the public service and the private sector to safeguard institutional integrity, promote workplace safety, and deter drug use among the youth and working population,” he said.

Interior Minister calls for regional rehabilitation centres

In a report sighted on GhanaWeb, the minister emphasised that drug control demands a “whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach”, combining enforcement with prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.

He appealed to Parliament for legislative support to close capacity gaps in intelligence and interception.

Muntaka also urged lawmakers to support the expansion of medical infrastructure, stating:

“Strengthen the regulatory framework for precursors, chemicals, and the pharmaceutical supply chain to curb the diversion of substances such as tramadol. Establish national rehabilitation centres, particularly one in every region, to meet the needs of Ghanaians suffering from substance use disorders,” he stated.

Concluding his address, the minister advocated expanded educational programmes in schools and workplaces.

He called for a shift in perspective, noting that “global consensus has increasingly affirmed that drug addiction is first and foremost a public health issue and not simply a criminal one.”

NACOC sends strong warning to Ghanaian students

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) had warned that drug traders are increasingly targeting Senior High Schools and universities across Ghana.

Officials said substance abuse is becoming widespread on campuses, with some schools already suspending students over drug-related offences.

NACOC said it was working with the Ministry of Education and GES to train counsellors and intensify awareness campaigns to curb the growing threat.

Source: YEN.com.gh