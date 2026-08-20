The Netherlands' IND outlined specific residence, permit, and consent conditions for teenagers aged 16 and 17 seeking inclusion in a parent's naturalisation application

Teenagers in this age bracket must have lived continuously in the Netherlands for at least three consecutive years and hold a valid residence permit

The IND confirmed a separate subsequent naturalisation pathway for parents who complete their own citizenship process before including their teenage child

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Foreign teenagers between the ages of 16 and 17 who wish to acquire Dutch citizenship through a parent's naturalisation application must meet a specific set of legal conditions, the Netherlands' Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) has clarified.

The requirements for this age group differ notably from those applied to younger minors, reflecting the level of personal agency expected of older teenagers in the process.

The Netherlands lists key requirements for 16 and 17-year-olds seeking citizenship with parents. Photo credit: DeFodi Images & NurPhoto/Getty Images.

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Netherlands residence and permit conditions

To be eligible for inclusion in a parent's application, a teenager in this age bracket must have lived continuously in the Netherlands for at least three consecutive years immediately before the application is submitted.

Beyond the residency requirement, the teenager must hold either a permanent residence permit or a temporary permit granted for a non-temporary purpose.

Critically, that permit must remain valid up to and including the date of the official naturalisation ceremony, not merely at the point of application.

Consent, attendance, and parental approval

Unlike younger children, teenagers aged 16 and 17 are required to play an active role in the process.

They must accompany their parent to the local municipality in person when the application is lodged, and they must verbally confirm their agreement to being included at that time.

Their participation does not end there. During the naturalisation ceremony itself, the teenager must be prepared to make a formal declaration of solidarity.

Where a name determination or name change forms part of the application, personal consent from the teenager is compulsory.

When only one parent is applying and seeks to include the teenager, the non-applying parent must also visit the municipality in person to provide formal approval, adding an additional layer of documentation to the process.

The Subsequent Naturalisation Option

For parents who complete their own naturalisation without initially including their teenage child, the IND has confirmed that a follow-up route exists.

"This pathway is referred to as subsequent naturalisation and is available after the parent has already completed their own naturalisation process," the service stated.

It further noted that newly naturalised Dutch citizens can apply for their teenage children separately at a later stage through a standalone procedure.

This option offers flexibility for families whose circumstances change after a parent has already obtained Dutch nationality.

Netherlands launches job website for foreigners

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Netherlands had launched an official jobs portal that allowed foreigners to search for vacancies matching their qualifications.

Job seekers who secured roles through the platform could become eligible to relocate to the Netherlands and earn in euros.

The launch followed similar government-backed job portals introduced by Germany, Sweden and other European countries targeting skilled foreign workers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh