The UK government amended its Immigration Rules in September 2026 to broaden what visitors are permitted to do under the standard Visitor route

All visitors entering the UK can now participate in workshops, debates, and Skills Competitions under the updated rules

Erasmus+ participants received a dedicated sub-section granting access to traineeships, job shadowing, and coaching assignments at UK organisations

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The United Kingdom government has amended its Immigration Rules to expand the range of activities permitted under the Visitor route, introducing specific new provisions for participants in the Erasmus+ programme.

The changes were published on 3 September 2026 in the Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules, HC 584, and take effect through amendments to Appendix Visitor: Permitted Activities.

UK Immigration Rules allow visitors to join workshops, debates and Skills Competitions, while Erasmus+ participants can undertake traineeships and job shadowing. Image credit: Dan Kitwood, alex_ugalek

Source: Getty Images

What all visitors can now do

Under the revised rules, every visitor arriving in the UK gains the ability to participate in workshops and debates, as well as attend Skills Competitions, provided they satisfy the eligibility requirements set out in Appendix V: Visitor. These activities were not previously available to visitors travelling under the standard Visitor route.

The expansion represents a notable broadening of what individuals can legally engage in during a visit to the UK without requiring a separate work or study visa.

Erasmus+ activities now formally recognised

A new dedicated sub-section titled "Erasmus+ Activities" has been added to the Permitted Activities appendix, creating a distinct category for those enrolled in the Erasmus+ programme. This applies exclusively to qualifying Erasmus+ participants and outlines a separate list of permitted engagements while in the UK on a visitor visa.

Under the new provisions, eligible Erasmus+ participants may provide or receive training at a UK-based organisation or educational institution, take part in courses, and undertake a traineeship of up to 30 days at a UK-based organisation or educational institution. They may also carry out job shadowing at a UK-based organisation, including sports organisations, and participate in coaching or training assignments at a UK-based sports organisation.

All of these activities remain subject to the eligibility criteria in Appendix V: Visitor. Individuals who do not meet those requirements will not be able to benefit from the Erasmus+ provisions, even if they are enrolled in the programme.

The changes mark a significant shift in how the UK's Visitor route accommodates international education and training partnerships, particularly for nationals of countries that participate in Erasmus+.

UK lists 3 long-term visitor visas for regular travellers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has listed three long-term Standard Visitor visa categories designed for travellers who make regular trips to the country.

These categories permit holders to remain in the UK for up to six months on each individual visit, with the key difference between them being their period of validity.

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Source: YEN.com.gh