The French government has published official guidelines requiring most long-stay visa holders to complete a validation process within three months of arriving in France

Holders who miss the deadline risk losing their legal right to remain in France and face a ban from re-entering the Schengen Area

The guidelines also cover exemptions for certain categories, rules for expired permits, and a separate process for those whose visas require a residence permit application

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The French government has published detailed official guidelines setting out the obligations of long-stay visa holders upon arriving in France, with firm deadlines and serious penalties attached to non-compliance.

Under the rules, the first obligation for most holders of a long-stay visa is to validate it through the Office Français de l'Immigration et de l'Intégration (OFII) online portal. This must be done within three months of arrival in France.

French government guidelines mandate long-stay visa validation within three months of arrival, outlining penalties for non-compliance and specific exemptions. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the validation process requires

To complete the validation, holders must submit their email address, visa information, arrival date, French residential address, and payment details through the OFII website.

A validated long-stay visa functions as a residence permit, making this step essential for anyone intending to stay in France beyond a short visit.

Holders whose visa carries the notation "request residence permit" are subject to a different procedure.

They must appear in person at their local Prefecture within two months of arrival to submit the appropriate application, rather than using the OFII portal.

Penalties, exemptions and travel conditions

Failing to validate within the specified window carries significant consequences. Holders who miss the three-month deadline lose their legal right to remain in France and are simultaneously barred from travelling within the broader Schengen Area.

Not all visa holders are bound by the validation requirement. Minors under the age of 18 are exempt from the process, though working minors aged 16 to 18 remain subject to the same rules as adults.

For those whose residence permits have already expired, the French government has clarified that renewal applications must be lodged at a Prefecture rather than at a consulate or embassy abroad. Holders in this position are still permitted to travel, provided they carry both the expired permit and a valid renewal certificate.

The guidance was published on France's official immigration platform and applies to long-stay visa holders entering the country in 2026.

France lists insurance rules foreigners must meet before visa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that France has detailed the conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil before their short-stay visa applications can be approved.

Crucial to the requirements is a valid Schengen travel insurance policy, which must be in place before any application is processed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh