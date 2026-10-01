Dr Musayev, an Israeli dentist, was among passengers who intervened when an Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain inside the cockpit

The aircraft plunged approximately 6,000 metres during the violent mid-air struggle, sending passengers into a panic

Dr Musayev treated the severely wounded Captain Smit Machchhar as off-duty pilots stepped in to take control of the flight deck

An Israeli dentist who helped pull a gravely injured pilot back from the brink of death during one of the most terrifying in-flight incidents in recent memory has broken his silence about what took place aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073.

Dr S. Musayev was travelling as a passenger when chaos erupted in the cockpit, allegedly after the Omani co-pilot launched a knife attack on Captain Smit Machchhar.

Dr S. Musayev, an Israeli dentist, speaks out after saving the stabbed captain of Flydubai Flight FZ1073 mid-air. Photo credit: Easy.co.il & JACK GUEZ/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Despite suffering stab wounds to his head, hands, and body, the captain gathered enough strength to unlock the cockpit door before collapsing, opening the way for others to intervene.

Passengers restrain attacker as plane plummets

The aircraft lost roughly 6,000 metres of altitude in a matter of minutes as the assault unfolded, triggering widespread panic through the cabin.

Many passengers feared a catastrophic mechanical fault before it became clear that a violent confrontation was taking place in the flight deck.

A group of passengers, including off-duty pilots, surged forward and subdued the co-pilot, securing him with headphone cables and plastic ties.

At that moment, Dr Musayev stepped forward, identified himself as a health professional, and took charge of treating Captain Machchhar, who was losing blood rapidly.

Dr Musayev describes the life-saving effort

Recounting the scene, Dr Musayev described a captain in critical condition and a cabin gripped by fear.

"I was the only doctor on the plane, and eventually I managed to stop the bleeding and stabilise his blood pressure," he said.

"These were very hard moments, but together with a few brave people on the plane, we managed to avert a situation that was very close to a disaster," he added.

With the co-pilot restrained and the captain's condition stabilised, the off-duty flight crew members who had intervened took over the controls and diverted the aircraft.

Flight FZ1073 landed safely at Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where emergency medical teams were waiting on the ground.

All 174 passengers and crew members survived the ordeal.

Captain Machchhar was transferred to a local medical facility for surgery and is currently reported to be in a stable condition. Aviation authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Wicknell Chivayo helicopter crash Footage sparks reactions

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a prominent Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, died after their private helicopter crashed at Kudenga Farm in rural Marondera on Wednesday, September 30.

All six people on board were killed in the crash, which occurred about 40 minutes after the helicopter had departed from Gandami in Chikomba District.

ZBC News footage from the crash site showed charred wreckage and debris, sparking widespread concern and debate among Zimbabweans online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh