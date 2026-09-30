The Accra High Court adjourned the case of Techiman nurse Salomey Awiti Bafoh to October 5, 2026, due to the Association of Judges and Magistrates Conference

Bafoh, a senior nursing officer and mother of three, remained in custody after the same court had refused her bail application on Thursday, September 24, 2026

She pleaded not guilty to abetment of crime over the alleged publication of false news linked to the Ghana Jollof account, allegedly run by Barbara Kodua

Techiman-based nurse Salomey Awiti Bafoh will remain in custody for a few more days after the Accra High Court adjourned her case to Monday, October 5, 2026.

Salomey Bafoh remains in custody as the Accra High Court adjourns her Ghana Jollof case to October 5 due to a judges' conference. Image credit: Tina News GH.

Source: TikTok

Wednesday's adjournment was caused by the ongoing Association of Judges and Magistrates Conference.

Bafoh, a 40-year-old senior nursing officer and mother of three from Hansua in the Techiman Municipality, was picked up from her home at around 11:30pm on Sunday, September 13.

At the time, both the Bono East Regional Police Command and regional National Security operatives said they had no record of her arrest.

On Thursday, September 17, she pleaded not guilty at the Adentan Circuit Court to abetment of crime, specifically the alleged publication of false news, and was remanded for two weeks.

Police subsequently declared UK-based Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, believed to be behind the Ghana Jollof TikTok account, wanted.

The High Court then refused her bail application on Thursday, September 24.

Salomey Bafoh's case adjourned to October 5

Bafoh's lawyers had sought her release, but the court sided with the prosecution, which argued she was still needed to support investigations.

According to the court, the cyber-related nature of the case posed a real risk that witnesses and the investigation could be interfered with.

It also directed the state to speed up its investigations. Her lawyer, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, had argued that she was presumed innocent and that the charge against her was a misdemeanour.

The defence also pointed to her responsibilities as a mother, noting that one of her children was preparing to start senior high school.

Another defence lawyer, Enoch Afoakwa, questioned the evidence behind the court's concerns and said the team planned to challenge the ruling, including through an appeal.

Prosecutors allege that Bafoh helped Kodua recruit people to share Ghana Jollof videos online, and that money moved between the two women.

Salomey Bafoh's lawyer reacts to adjournment

Speaking after the adjournment, defence lawyer Enoch Afoakwa expressed deep disappointment over the delay.

He argued that the court should have known about the judges' conference when it fixed Wednesday's hearing date.

The lawyer said:

"And this is a sad situation that the liberty of an accused person cannot be decided because the Association of Judges and Magistrates are on a conference. It is very sad."

He also lamented that Bafoh's three children, aged four, nine and 15, would not be able to see their mother until the court sits again on Monday.

The X post of UTV Ghana, in which lawyer Enoch Afoakwa reacts to the adjournment of Salomey Bafoh's case, is below.

Bawumia calls for Salomey Bafoh's release

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia called for Bafoh's release in a Facebook post on Friday, September 18, 2026.

The NPP flagbearer described the circumstances of her midnight arrest and remand as worrying and raised concerns about free speech in Ghana.

He also accused the government of applying the law selectively and urged the release of others facing similar charges.

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Source: YEN.com.gh