Ghanaian fashion designer and entrepreneur Sadia Sanusi reportedly passed away on June 14, 2026, stirring widespread grief on social media

Her death came just two days before her highly anticipated Kente Artistry Masterclass, scheduled to mark her brand's tenth anniversary

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at her biography, age, education, career, death & more amid widespread sorrow from Ghanaians

Ghanaian fashion designer and entrepreneur Sadia Sanusi has reportedly died, stirring sorrow on social media.

Ghanaian fashion designer and creative entrepreneur, Sadia Sanusi, reportedly dies on Sunday, June 14, 2026. Image credit: @saadiasanusi

Source: Instagram

Reports on Sadia Sanusi’s death emerged on social media on Sunday, June 14, 2026, just days before her well-promoted Kente Artistry masterclass.

Ghanaian blogger Hype Master reported the news, writing:

"Sadia Sanusi, the celebrated Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur and founder of Sadia Sanusi Kente, has reportedly passed away.

"Her death comes just two days before her highly anticipated Kente Artistry Masterclass, an event that was scheduled to bring together fashion enthusiasts, designers, and lovers of Ghanaian culture for an immersive experience in kente craftsmanship and styling."

Gospel artist Felicia Wiseborn confirmed the news, mourning the late entrepreneur's unexpected demise.

"Oh, that my head were a spring of water and my eyes a fountain of tears! I would weep day and night for you, my beautiful daughter Sadia," the artist wrote.

Sadia Sanusi's cause of death is currently unknown, with her family yet to release an official statement addressing the tragic development.

The Instagram post mourning Sadia Sanusi is below.

Sadia Sanusi biography, age, death

Sadia Sanusi was a Ghanaian fashion designer and entrepreneur celebrated for elevating contemporary bridal and occasion wear with rich kente and wax-print traditions.

She was born in Accra to a mother who was also a fashion designer, and she grew up observing her working with her apprentices, picking up her skills from a very young age, as she told Citinewsroom in an interview.

“I still have fond memories of watching my mother sew. It was quite a chaotic setting, with bundles of cloth everywhere and customers always on the move. She was that good. Whenever I came back from school, I would sneak in there, curiously observing, eager to be a part of it all," she said.

Sanusi attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology between September 2012 and June 2016, according to her LinkedIn profile. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Design and soon after, launched Sadia Sanusi, her eponymous fashion brand.

Her talent soon launched her into prominence, earning her national prominence, especially after a stint on Miss Malaika, where she finished as the 2nd Runner-Up in 2012. Sanusi's exact age is not really known, but she was believed to be in her early to mid 30s.

In the days before her death, the fashion queen was heavily promoting her kente artistry masterclass, which was scheduled for June 22-26 and timed to coincide with her tenth anniversary as a brand. A video of her promoting the program has since gone viral after her death.

"I am celebrating my 10th anniversary and I want to share my knowledge and I want to share my knowledge and my experiences through this masterclass. I urge you all to join because this class is going to be an unforgettable one," she said.

An Instagram post from Sadia Sanusi advertising her masterclass is below.

Celebrated for her kente artistry and designing world class wedding dresses, Sadia Sanusi was also mourned by those in the wedding industry, amplifying the grief being felt after her passing.

Reactions to Sadia Sanusi’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Sadia Sanusi’s tragic death.

millymotsic said:

"Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting? May you be comforted at this difficult time."

akuabata.udeh wrote:

"🔥May her gentle soul rest in peace."

gilestsegah commented:

"She made such a positive impact 😞 … In life, it doesn’t matter how long you live… It’s how you impacted the world and the people around you that lives on. May her soul rest in perfect peace 🙏🏾."

adwoaagyeiwaa99 said:

"Aww, God😢😢😢unfinished dreams aww,"

Details about Sadia Sanusi's biography, age, education, death. career & more emerge after her death. Image credit: @sadiasanusi

Source: Instagram

Kumawood actress dies at 39

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actress Davida Germain died at the age of 39.

News of the actress's death went viral on June 9, 2026, sparking sorrow on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh