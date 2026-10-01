The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather update for Thursday, October 1, 2026

GMet warned of thunderstorms and rain across parts of northern Ghana during the morning hours

Afternoon conditions may shift across the Middle, Transition and Northern sectors later in the day

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Thursday, October 1, 2026, alerting Ghanaians in several parts of the country to expect unsettled conditions throughout the day.

According to GMet, the morning will bring mostly cloudy skies, with thunderstorms and rain already affecting parts of the North.

Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of rain and thunderstorms today, October 1, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residents in those areas are advised to take precautions, as conditions could be disruptive during the early hours.

The agency noted that sunshine is expected to return during the afternoon. However, the respite may be short-lived for some regions.

Rain and thundery activity expected

GMet cautioned that rain and thundery activity remain possible over parts of the Middle, Transition and Northern sectors as the day progresses into the afternoon and evening. Ghanaians in those zones should remain alert to changing conditions.

Residents travelling within or through affected areas are encouraged to monitor updates from GMet and plan their movements accordingly.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

GMet's earlier weather warning

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a weak rainstorm system forming along the Togo-Benin border was expected to push westwards into Ghana, bringing clouds and rainfall.

Residents in southern Ghana were expected to experience mist and fog in the early hours, with reduced visibility and slight rain likely in some areas.

Heavy thunderstorms of varying intensity were forecast for the middle, transition and northern sectors from late afternoon into the evening.

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Source: YEN.com.gh