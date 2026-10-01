Japan Lists 16 Jobs Foreigners Can Apply for Under Specified Skilled Worker Visa Programme
- Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an updated list of 16 sectors open to foreign workers under the Specified Skilled Worker visa scheme
- The programme covers a broad range of industries, from nursing care and agriculture to shipbuilding and railway infrastructure
- Candidates must pass sector-specific skills and Japanese language assessments to qualify, with quotas applied across each field
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Japan has published an updated list of occupational sectors in which foreign nationals can seek employment under its Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) visa programme.
The initiative, managed by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is designed to help address labour shortages in key areas of the country’s economy.
The programme covers a range of sectors, offering opportunities for eligible foreign workers with the required skills and Japanese language ability.
Japan lists 16 sectors covered by SSW programme
According to information from the Japanese authorities, foreign nationals can apply for jobs in the following 16 sectors under the Specified Skilled Worker programme:
- Nursing care
- Building cleaning management
- Manufacture of industrial products
- Construction
- Shipbuilding and ship machinery
- Automobile repair and maintenance
- Aviation
- Accommodation
- Agriculture
- Fishery and aquaculture
- Manufacture of food and beverages
- Food service
- Automobile transportation
- Railway
- Forestry
- Wood industry
The sectors cover a wide range of occupations, from nursing care and food service to construction, agriculture, forestry and transportation.
The programme is intended to support industries experiencing labour shortages while providing eligible foreign workers with a route to employment in Japan.
Requirements for foreigners seeking jobs in Japan
Foreign nationals seeking employment under the SSW programme must meet requirements applicable to their chosen sector.
Applicants generally need to pass a skills assessment designed for their specific field and meet the required Japanese language standard.
Additional conditions may also apply depending on the sector and the applicant's circumstances.
Foreign workers should therefore check the requirements for their specific occupation and confirm whether their country has the necessary arrangements with Japan before applying.
Japan approves special jobs for 17 countries
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare had published a list of countries with formal bilateral agreements to participate in the programme.
All 17 approved nations were located in Asia or the Pacific, with no African, European or American country appearing on the list.
The agreements set out a formal framework governing how interns and sending organisations participated in Japan's technical training initiative.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.