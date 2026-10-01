Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an updated list of 16 sectors open to foreign workers under the Specified Skilled Worker visa scheme

The programme covers a broad range of industries, from nursing care and agriculture to shipbuilding and railway infrastructure

Candidates must pass sector-specific skills and Japanese language assessments to qualify, with quotas applied across each field

Japan has published an updated list of occupational sectors in which foreign nationals can seek employment under its Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) visa programme.

The initiative, managed by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is designed to help address labour shortages in key areas of the country’s economy.

Japan lists 16 jobs foreigners can apply for under a specified skilled worker visa programme. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

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The programme covers a range of sectors, offering opportunities for eligible foreign workers with the required skills and Japanese language ability.

Japan lists 16 sectors covered by SSW programme

According to information from the Japanese authorities, foreign nationals can apply for jobs in the following 16 sectors under the Specified Skilled Worker programme:

Nursing care

Building cleaning management

Manufacture of industrial products

Construction

Shipbuilding and ship machinery

Automobile repair and maintenance

Aviation

Accommodation

Agriculture

Fishery and aquaculture

Manufacture of food and beverages

Food service

Automobile transportation

Railway

Forestry

Wood industry

The sectors cover a wide range of occupations, from nursing care and food service to construction, agriculture, forestry and transportation.

The programme is intended to support industries experiencing labour shortages while providing eligible foreign workers with a route to employment in Japan.

Requirements for foreigners seeking jobs in Japan

Foreign nationals seeking employment under the SSW programme must meet requirements applicable to their chosen sector.

Applicants generally need to pass a skills assessment designed for their specific field and meet the required Japanese language standard.

Additional conditions may also apply depending on the sector and the applicant's circumstances.

Foreign workers should therefore check the requirements for their specific occupation and confirm whether their country has the necessary arrangements with Japan before applying.

Japan approves special jobs for 17 countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare had published a list of countries with formal bilateral agreements to participate in the programme.

All 17 approved nations were located in Asia or the Pacific, with no African, European or American country appearing on the list.

The agreements set out a formal framework governing how interns and sending organisations participated in Japan's technical training initiative.

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Source: YEN.com.gh