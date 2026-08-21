A Cessna 441 charter plane crashed near Cape Newenham in western Alaska on Thursday, August 20, 2026

The flight departed Anchorage with two pilots and six passengers aboard, none of whom survived the crash

The FAA and the NTSB have launched an investigation into the cause of the deadly accident

All eight people aboard a chartered Cessna 441 aircraft perished on Thursday, 21 August 2026, after the plane went down near a remote military airstrip in western Alaska, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and US military officials.

A Cessna 441 charter plane crash near Cape Newenham, Alaska, claims eight lives. Image credit: FOX TV, Reddit

Source: UGC

The flight, operated by Security Aviation, departed Anchorage and was bound for Cape Newenham, roughly 450 miles to the southwest.

In an August 21, 2026 report by CNN, the flight crashed near its destination at approximately 12:15 p.m. local time, according to preliminary FAA information.

Clint Johnson, the National Transportation Safety Board's Alaska region chief, confirmed to the Associated Press that two pilots and six passengers were on board at the time of the accident.

Alaska crash site and search operations

The aircraft came down at Cape Newenham Airport, an Air Force airstrip that serves as access to the Long Range Radar Site in the area. Search-and-rescue crews deployed to the scene confirmed that there were no survivors.

The Alaskan Command described the downed aircraft as a civilian-contracted flight carrying eight personnel.

The command noted that only military and approved charter flights are permitted to land at the Cape Newenham facility.

FAA maps show that the gravel runway stretches nearly 4,000 feet in length and sits on the slope of a mountain exceeding 2,300 feet in height.

High terrain flanks both sides of the runway and its southern end, conditions that can make aborting a landing approach practically impossible beyond a certain point.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The NTSB will lead the investigation, with the FAA also involved.

Air Force pays tribute to victims

US Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Davis issued a statement mourning those who perished.

"This is a devastating loss for our military family and the communities we serve," he said.

"These individuals were dedicated professionals carrying out a vital mission in a demanding environment."

Davis added:

"Our absolute priority right now is providing unwavering support to their families, friends, and teammates during this devastating time. We are profoundly grateful for the swift and tireless response of our search and recovery professionals."

The names of those on board will be released once next of kin have been formally notified.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski also paid tribute, writing on X:

"I've travelled extensively with Security Aviation throughout Alaska, and have met many of their experienced pilots. I appreciate the U.S. Coast Guard, NTSB, Alaska State Troopers, and the Rescue Coordination Centre for responding to the site. Alaska is praying for those on board, their loved ones, and the team at Security Aviation."

KCAA confirms Samburu helicopter crash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a tourist helicopter crashed near Mount Ololokwe in the Kirish area of Samburu County, Kenya, killing all seven people on board, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

The aircraft, a Eurocopter EC130 B4 registered as 5Y-GYM, came down at approximately 9:13 a.m. local time while operating a flight between Loisaba and Ewasonyiro.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, the KCAA said it was coordinating with relevant government agencies and stakeholders in the wake of the accident.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh