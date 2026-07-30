2026 BECE Results Are Out: How to Check Your WAEC Scores Online Without Stress

The West African Examinations Council has released provisional results for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination

Candidates must purchase a results checker voucher before accessing their scores through the official WAEC portal

WAEC has warned candidates against fraudsters who claim they can upgrade examination scores for a fee

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released provisional results for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). Candidates can now access their scores online using mobile phones or computers.

Here is how to check your BECE results online without stress. Photo credit: Ghana Education Service.

Source: Facebook

How to buy checker vouchers

Candidates must first purchase a results checker voucher by dialling *713*3998# or visiting buycheckercodes.com.gh.

To check results:

Visit the portal at eresults.waecgh.org. Enter and confirm your Index Number. Select your Exam Type (BECE School or BECE Private) and choose 2026 as the Exam Year. Input your voucher Serial Number and PIN. Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click submit to view your statement.

Printing results and avoiding scams

Candidates should download and save their results, then send the file to an internet café or print shop via WhatsApp, Bluetooth, or AirDrop to obtain a physical copy for school placement processes.

WAEC management has cautioned candidates and the public against fraudsters claiming they can upgrade examination scores for a fee, reiterating that genuine grades are available solely on eresults.waecgh.org.

WAEC shares details of cancelled BECE papers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that WAEC released provisional 2026 BECE results for over 620,000 school candidates across Ghana on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

The council cancelled subject results for 496 candidates and entire results for 105 others following irregularity investigations.

Results of 2,722 candidates from 229 schools were withheld for further scrutiny, with a decision expected by August 31, 2026.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh