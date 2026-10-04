The Ghana Meteorological Service has issued a weather forecast for Sunday evening, October 4, covering most parts of the country

Northern and transition sectors face the highest risk of isolated thunderstorms and rainfall from evening into the night

GMet has also warned of reduced visibility from mist over forested and mountainous areas on Monday morning

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The Ghana Meteorological Service (GMet) has forecast partly cloudy conditions across much of the country on Sunday, October 4, with isolated thunderstorms and rain anticipated in select areas by evening.

The agency's outlook indicates that unsettled weather will not be widespread, but residents in certain regions should prepare for changing conditions as the day progresses into night.

The Ghana Meteorological Service has predicted thunderstorms in parts of the country in the evening of October 4, 2026. Photo by Matt Cardy.

Source: Getty Images

Northern and transition sectors on alert

The areas most likely to experience rainfall are the northern and transition zones, where thunderstorms could develop from the evening hours and extend into the night.

GMet noted that conditions may differ significantly between nearby communities, meaning some locations within the affected zones may remain dry while others receive rain.

The unpredictable nature of the forecast makes it particularly important for motorists travelling after dark to remain cautious.

Road users in these zones should allow for additional travel time and stay informed about conditions along their routes.

See affected areas, as shared on X:

Mist warning for forested and mountainous areas

Ahead of Monday morning, October 5, GMet has flagged the likelihood of mist forming over forested and mountainous parts of the country.

The mist poses a visibility risk for early-morning commuters passing through elevated or heavily vegetated terrain.

Drivers heading into these areas are advised to slow down, activate appropriate vehicle lights and keep a safe following distance from other road users.

These precautions are especially relevant during the first hours after dawn, when mist tends to be thickest.

GMet regularly issues public forecasts to help Ghanaians plan their daily activities and respond to shifting weather patterns.

Residents are encouraged to check for updated information directly from the Ghana Meteorological Service, as conditions may evolve before and after the forecast period.

ECG announces planned power outages

In another important update, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had scheduled maintenance works that would affect several parts of the country from the week beginning October 5.

The planned outages are expected to run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, according to a notice issued by the power distributor.

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Source: YEN.com.gh