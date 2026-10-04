Army Captain Stephen O. Adjei, 31, originally from Accra, Ghana, died on Saturday, September 26, 2026, during certification dive training

Adjei served as a logistics officer and instructor at the US Military Academy at West Point since June 2024

West Point's Commandant of Cadets Brigadier General Joe Katz led tributes, and a memorial ceremony is planned for October

A Ghanaian-born officer in the United States Army has died during a training exercise, leaving the West Point community in mourning.

Stephen Adjei: Ghanaian-Born US Army Captain Dies During Training Dive at Lake Hydra

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian-Born US Army Captain Stephen Adjei dies during training

Captain Stephen O. Adjei, 31, lost his life on Saturday, 27 September 2026, while taking part in certification dive training at Lake Hydra in Pennsylvania.

West Point Public Affairs confirmed the incident and said the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

Adjei was originally from Accra and had lived for many years in Worcester, Massachusetts, before embarking on a distinguished military career.

A Dedicated Officer and Instructor

Captain Adjei joined the US Military Academy in June 2024, where he worked as an instructor within the Department of Military Instruction Accession Division. In that capacity, he taught the MS100 course and acted as a branch representative covering the Quartermaster, Transportation Corps, Ordnance, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal branches.

His service record stretched well beyond the classroom. He deployed to Camp Casey in South Korea as a distribution platoon leader and later commanded a Forward Support Company in the 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division — part of the storied 101st Airborne Division.

Among his decorations were the Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal with five oak leaf clusters. He also held the Pathfinder and Air Assault badges, reflecting the breadth of his professional achievements.

West Point Mourns Captain Adjei

The US Military Academy and the broader West Point community expressed deep sorrow following news of his passing.

Commandant of Cadets Brigadier General Joe Katz said:

"Our hearts are with the Adjei family during this difficult time. Capt. Adjei's dedication to our cadets, commitment to his teammates, and service to others left a lasting impact on our community. He will be greatly missed."

West Point Public Affairs confirmed that military leadership had been in direct contact with Adjei's family, friends, and unit to offer support. A memorial ceremony for his family and unit is scheduled to take place at West Point in October.

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Source: YEN.com.gh