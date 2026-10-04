The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled a planned maintenance exercise affecting several parts of the country from the week starting October 5

The power distributor issued a notice over the weekend confirming the outages would run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

ECG also acknowledged the disruption the outage may cause, expressing regret over any inconvenience to customers

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) announced a planned maintenance exercise that will cause a temporary power outage across several communities in the Accra East Region and Western Region from October 5.

The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled a planned maintenance exercise affecting parts of the country. Credit: ECG

Source: Facebook

The utility company issued a public notice over the weekend confirming the interruptions would begin at 9:00 am and last until 5:00 pm for most places.

The notice on Facebook indicated that the operational areas to be affected would be the Tema, Accra East and Central regions.

Some of the communities in the Tema area to be affected include Juapong, Michel Camp, Community 24 and Kpone Barrier.

In the Central Region, areas to be affected include Dutch Komenda, Dwobo, Sefwi, Ankase and Sanka.

In Accra East, areas to be affected include Adenta SSNIT flats, Pantang Junction and West Trassaco.

Earlier explanation for recurring dumsor

YEN.com.gh reported that the Energy Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor, earlier identified a makeshift technical arrangement at the Akosombo power plant as the root cause of the intermittent blackouts hitting homes and businesses across Ghana.

He explained that the temporary control system was installed at Akosombo after a fire and explosion at the GRIDCo substation there in April made a bypass arrangement the only way to avoid a complete six-month shutdown of the facility.

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Source: YEN.com.gh