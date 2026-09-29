Joshua Akuffo Dampare, son of former Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare, graduated as a medical doctor from KNUST after completing his seven-year medical journey

He announced the milestone in an Instagram post on September 28, 2026, saying his experiences, challenges and bonds over the years had become lifelong memories

Joshua joined a growing list of KNUST medical graduates who completed their training this year, including 48 former Wesley Girls' students and several NSMQ contestants

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The son of former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare, Joshua Akuffo Dampare, has graduated as a medical doctor from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Joshua Akuffo Dampare, son of former IGP George Akuffo Dampare, celebrates graduating as a medical doctor from KNUST. Image credit: jadampare (Instagram)/The Marine (Facebook).

Source: UGC

He shared the news on Instagram, reflecting on his seven-year journey through medical school.

Joshua is one of several medical students who completed their training at KNUST this year.

Among the new doctors are former NSMQ contestants Epton Asamoah Noble of Opoku Ware School and Marcelinus Agbenyegah of Accra Academy, who both represented their schools at the 2020 edition of the quiz.

Former Osei Tutu SHS contestant Bernard Bosomah Yeboah also completed his medical training at KNUST after a nine-year journey through Pharmacy and Medicine.

Voice of KNUST announced Noble's graduation on Saturday, September 26, 2026, celebrating his journey from the quiz stage to medicine.

Alumni groups and social media users across the country have celebrated their achievements.

Joshua Dampare celebrates end of medical school

The former IGP's son confirmed the milestone in an Instagram post on Monday, September 28, 2026.

In the post, he explained that he brought his seven-year journey as a medical student to an end last Friday.

Joshua said the experiences, challenges, bonds and milestones over the years had become memories he would carry for life.

He wrote:

"It has been a long journey, but one I am deeply grateful for. All praise belongs to God 🙏"

His father, George Akuffo Dampare, led the Ghana Police Service as IGP before he was replaced in 2025.

The Instagram post of Joshua Akuffo Dampare, in which he celebrates completing his medical training at KNUST, is below.

Well-wishers congratulate Dr Joshua Dampare

Friends and well-wishers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

keziasanie wrote:

"Congratulations once again, Dr. Joshua! So proud of you. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"

portiaposts said:

"Proud of you! Congratulations Dr Dampare 👏🏾🫡"

jojo_erskine commented:

"Congratulations my brother!"

kaystudios indicated:

"I remember all of this like yesterday bro."

seyrambaur added:

"@jadampare you bring tears of joy to my eyes… I'm very proud of you."

Wesley Girls produces 48 medical doctors

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, 48 former students of Wesley Girls' High School graduated as medical doctors from KNUST in a single year.

Voice of KNUST celebrated the feat on Sunday, September 27, 2026, describing it as the first time a senior high school had produced that many doctors in one KNUST graduation year.

The graduation and induction ceremony took place on Saturday, September 26, 2026, marking the completion of the cohort's training at the School of Medical Sciences.

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Source: YEN.com.gh