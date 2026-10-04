NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia addressed the party following its national executive elections held on October 3, 2026

Bawumia cautioned members against believing new leadership alone would be enough to return the NPP to power in 2028

The former vice president called on unsuccessful aspirants and elected officers alike to set aside rivalry and work collectively

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New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has cautioned the party that recapturing power at the 2028 general election will demand considerably more than internal reorganisation, urging members to begin mobilising immediately.

Bawumia delivered the message following the conclusion of the NPP's national executive elections on October 3, 2026, at which a new set of national officers was elected to steer the party ahead of the next general election.

Dr Bawumia: “Winning the 2028 Election Won’t Be Easy”

Source: UGC

DR Bawumia's message to the NPP

The former vice president stressed that the completion of internal elections should serve as a starting point rather than a finish line. He warned that complacency at this stage could be costly, telling members, "Winning the 2028 election won't be easy; we must work harder."

Bawumia called on all factions of the party to set aside the competitive spirit of the internal contest and direct their energy towards a common goal. He specifically addressed those who contested positions but were unsuccessful, arguing that the party could not afford to sideline experienced members simply because they did not win executive roles.

"You'll be part of the 2028 campaign. There's enough work for all of us," he told the unsuccessful aspirants.

Unity Seen as Key to Electoral Recovery

With the NPP currently in opposition following its defeat at the 2024 general election, Bawumia framed the post-election period as a critical window for rebuilding. He said the party must now focus on organising its structures across the country, reconnecting with supporters at the grassroots level and strengthening internal cohesion ahead of 2028.

He emphasised that the newly elected executives, together with those who fell short in the internal contest, all have defined roles to play in the recovery effort. The party, he said, must function as a united force rather than a collection of competing factions if it hopes to mount a credible challenge at the next election.

Bawumia's remarks reflect a broader awareness within the NPP that internal divisions and the scale of its 2024 defeat present significant obstacles to a swift return to power.

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Source: YEN.com.gh