A Eurocopter EC130 B4 carrying tourists crashed near Ololokwe Mountain in Samburu County, Kenya, on Wednesday, August 19

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the aircraft, registration 5Y-GYM, went down at approximately 9:13 a.m. while flying from Loisaba to Ewasonyiro

Seven tourists were on board the helicopter when it crashed, with police yet to confirm their nationalities

A tourist helicopter has crashed near Mount Ololokwe in the Kirish area of Samburu County, Kenya, killing all seven people on board, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

Seven people die in a helicopter near Mount Ololokwe in Kenya. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The aircraft, a Eurocopter EC130 B4 registered as 5Y-GYM, came down at approximately 9:13 a.m. local time while operating a flight between Loisaba and Ewasonyiro.

KCAA confirms Samburu helicopter crash

In an official statement released on Wednesday, the KCAA said it was coordinating with relevant government agencies and stakeholders in the wake of the accident.

"Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirms that an aircraft accident involving a Eurocopter EC130 B4, registration 5Y-GYM, has occurred at Lolokwe Mountain in Samburu County on Wednesday, 19 August 2026," the authority said.

"The aircraft was conducting a flight from Loisaba to Ewasonyiro when the accident occurred at approximately 0913 hrs local time."

The authority also extended condolences to the families of all those who perished in the crash.

Investigation under way into Mount Ololokwe crash

The Air Accident Investigation Department, operating under Kenya's Ministry of Roads and Transport, is leading the formal inquiry into the circumstances that caused the aircraft to go down.

A preliminary police report confirmed that seven tourists were on board the helicopter at the time of the crash. Officers stated that the nationalities of the victims had not yet been established.

Mount Ololokwe, a prominent sandstone plateau sacred to the Samburu people, is a popular destination for wildlife and scenic tourism in northern Kenya, drawing visitors to the surrounding conservancies and lodges in the region.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh