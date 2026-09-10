Australia has revealed fresh details about the earnings attached to some of its most senior military positions

The figures cover three-star ranks across the country’s major defence branches

The latest pay structure also highlights a pathway that could interest some experienced foreign military personnel

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Australia has published the salary rates for some of its highest-ranking military officers, revealing how much senior commanders can earn.

The figures cover three-star officers serving across the country's Navy, Army and Air Force.

Australian military publishes the salary rates for its top Army officers. Photo credit: SOPA Images/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The published rates also highlight the senior positions available within Australia's military structure.

Australia releases salary rates for top military ranks

The Australian Department of Defence has released its official pay structure for high-ranking military personnel.

According to the published framework, officers holding the ranks of Vice Admiral, Lieutenant General and Air Marshal receive a base daily rate of $1,311.73, equivalent to approximately GH₵15,025.19, at Pay Point 1.

Over a 12-month period, this works out to an approximate annual base salary of $478,780 (approximately GH₵5,484,175.93)

The figures form part of the Australian Defence Force Pay and Conditions Manual, commonly known as PACMAN, which sets out military remuneration according to rank and pay scale.

Full list of senior military ranks and salaries

The published structure covers three-star officers serving at the highest operational levels beneath the chiefs of their respective services.

Vice Admiral: A top-tier operational leadership rank in the Royal Australian Navy.

A top-tier operational leadership rank in the Royal Australian Navy. Lieutenant General: A senior operational leadership rank in the Australian Army.

A senior operational leadership rank in the Australian Army. Air Marshal: The equivalent senior operational rank in the Royal Australian Air Force.

The equivalent senior operational rank in the Royal Australian Air Force. Daily base rate: $1,311.73 ( GH₵15,025.19) at Pay Point 1.

GH₵15,025.19) at Pay Point 1. Approximate annual base salary: $478,780 (GH₵5,484,175.93) over 12 months.

As three-star officers, personnel holding these ranks are among the most senior uniformed members of Australia's defence establishment.

Pathway for foreign applicants into Australia's military

The salary disclosure comes amid existing arrangements outlining how some non-citizens and foreign military personnel may join the Australian Defence Force.

Under specific conditions, eligible residents, citizens of selected partner countries and experienced foreign military personnel may qualify to enlist.

Former foreign military personnel with at least three years of previous service may be eligible through the Overseas Lateral Entry pathway, subject to requirements covering factors such as age, specialist skills and English language proficiency.

The pathway provides an option for some experienced foreign service members seeking to continue their military careers in Australia.

US Army lists requirements for foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a major opportunity had emerged for non-citizens hoping to serve in the US military.

The American Army had outlined specific conditions that foreign nationals had to meet before they could enlist.

The requirements covered several important areas that prospective recruits needed to satisfy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh