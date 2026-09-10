A major opportunity has emerged for non-citizens hoping to serve in the US military

The American Army has outlined specific conditions foreign nationals must meet before they can enlist

The requirements cover several important areas that prospective recruits will need to satisfy

The United States Army has outlined the conditions under which non-citizens can enlist in the American military.

The guidelines indicate that military service is not open to all foreign nationals, with applicants required to meet specific immigration, age, language and fitness requirements.

US Army lists requirements for Ghanaians and other foreigners who want to join the American military. Photo credit: Ted Soqui/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Foreign nationals hoping to join the US military must be legally residing in the United States and hold a valid Green Card.

Permanent residency required

According to the official guidelines, citizens of countries other than the United States may enlist in any branch of the US military only if they are legally residing in the country and possess an Alien Registration Card, commonly known as a Green Card.

The document further states that applicants must meet the required mental, moral and physical standards and demonstrate fluency in English.

This means people living in the United States on temporary visas or without permanent legal status do not qualify under the stated enlistment pathway.

Key requirements for foreigners

Foreign nationals seeking to enlist in the US military must meet the following requirements:

Legal residency: Applicants must be legally residing in the United States.

Applicants must be legally residing in the United States. Green Card: Candidates must possess a valid Alien Registration Card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Candidates must possess a valid Alien Registration Card, commonly known as a Green Card. Age: Applicants must be between 17 and 35 years old.

Applicants must be between 17 and 35 years old. English proficiency: Candidates must be able to speak, read and write English fluently.

Candidates must be able to speak, read and write English fluently. Mental standards: Applicants must meet the required mental standards for enlistment.

Applicants must meet the required mental standards for enlistment. Moral standards: Candidates must satisfy the military's moral eligibility requirements.

Candidates must satisfy the military's moral eligibility requirements. Physical standards: Applicants must meet the required physical standards for military service.

Temporary visa holders excluded

The guidelines make clear that holding a temporary immigration status does not by itself provide a route into the US military.

Foreign nationals without permanent legal residency therefore cannot use the enlistment pathway outlined for lawful permanent residents.

The requirements apply to prospective recruits seeking to enlist in the US armed forces, subject to the applicable military enlistment standards.

Nigerian actor joins US Army

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu announced his new US military rank on Instagram on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

Momodu had completed 17 weeks of Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training to earn the rank of Specialist.

The actor’s move into military service had followed his personal connection to his late father, who had served in the Nigerian Police Force.

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Source: YEN.com.gh