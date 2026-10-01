Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell posted a faith-filled message just a day before reports of his death emerged

The post was tagged at a religious site and attracted more than 21,000 likes before the crash near Marondera

Chivayo and his wife both perished in the helicopter crash, with followers flooding the comments in mourning

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo shared what would become his final public message on Facebook just one day before news of his death broke, with the caption reading simply: "THE BIGGER PREACHER... 🙏🙏🙏".

Wicknell Chivayo’s faith-filled final Facebook post drew 21,000 likes before the Zimbabwean businessman and his wife died in a helicopter crash near Marondera. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayon/Facebook

Source: UGC

The post was tagged at Johane Masowe Yenguwo Chena, a religious site, and gathered over 21,000 likes before the tragedy came to light.

For the thousands who followed Chivayo closely on social media, the image of him at a place of worship took on a weight that nobody had anticipated.

Who Was Wicknell Chivayo?

Chivayo was one of Zimbabwe's most recognisable and polarising public figures, celebrated by many for his conspicuous generosity and criticised by others for his controversial business dealings.

He maintained a large and engaged following on Facebook, where his verified account under the handle `sir_wickknell` served as a window into his world, blending glimpses of a lavish lifestyle with expressions of faith.

His posts routinely drew thousands of reactions, and his direct engagement with both admirers and detractors made him a fixture of Zimbabwean social media.

That consistent presence is part of what made his final post so striking once the circumstances surrounding his death became clear.

Wicknell's final post on Facebook

The crash occurred near Marondera, and according to reports, both Chivayo and his wife lost their lives.

The details surrounding other passengers and the full circumstances of the accident continued to emerge in the days following.

Once word of the tragedy spread, the comments beneath his last post shifted in tone entirely.

User lulumuteke left a crown emoji that gathered 67 likes and 33 replies.

User pharo.000 wrote:

"CHIBABEST TO THE LAST 🙌," a comment many read as an unintentional farewell.

The image of Chivayo positioning himself as a preacher at a site of worship, on what turned out to be his final day of public activity, struck followers as an eerily fitting final note from a man whose public persona had always carried equal measures of spectacle and sincerity.

Sir Wicknell's final Facebook post, which has drawn massive attention online, is below.

Wicknell: Footage from the crash sites surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that prominent Zimbabwean businessman Sir Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy Muteke died on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, when the private helicopter carrying them crashed at Kudenga Farm in Marondera rural.

Every one of the six passengers on board lost their lives.

The group had left Gandami in Chikomba District, where Chivayo and Muteke had been supervising construction work on their rural home.

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Source: YEN.com.gh