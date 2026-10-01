Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah walked into the EOCO office accompanied by his counsel and fellow Members of Parliament after a High Court authorised his arrest

The warrant came after EOCO told the High Court it had exhausted all reasonable means of securing the MP's voluntary attendance for questioning

Deputy Attorney General Dr Justice Srem-Sai said the Manhyia South MP is under investigation for alleged money laundering

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Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, has presented himself at the offices of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in the company of his legal counsel, Samuel Atta Kyea, and a number of fellow legislators.

Manhyia South MP Baffour Awuah Reports Himself to EOCO After High Court Arrest Warrant

Source: Facebook

Joy News reported that his appearance on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, came after the Accra High Court issued a warrant authorising EOCO to compel his attendance for questioning.

The court's directive followed EOCO's submission that it had exhausted all reasonable avenues to secure the MP's voluntary cooperation.

The agency's earlier efforts, which included a formal invitation and a subsequent attempted arrest, had previously descended into a tense standoff at the Accra High Court premises, prompting the agency to seek judicial intervention.

Among the Members of Parliament who accompanied Baffour Awuah to the EOCO office were Kofi Amankwah Manu, Subin MP Obiri Yeboah, and former Deputy Attorney General Joseph Kpemka. The full nature of his engagement with investigators is expected to emerge following his appearance.

Money Laundering and Financial Loss Allegations

Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, shed light on the substance of the investigation in a Facebook post published on Wednesday, 30 September 2026.

According to Dr Srem-Sai, the probe centres on alleged unauthorised financial transactions at SIC Life Savings and Loans Company Ltd.

The suspected offences under scrutiny include financial loss, dissipation of public funds, and money laundering.

The minister's disclosure provided the clearest official account yet of why EOCO has sought to question the Manhyia South legislator.

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Source: YEN.com.gh