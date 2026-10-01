Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A-Plus, announced plans to donate motorbikes to Teshie police on Thursday, October 1, 2026

The announcement follows the death of phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, known as Dinero, who was found dead after travelling to Teshie for a business deal

A-Plus described Teshie as Ghana's most dangerous place, a claim that has drawn criticism from residents and a veteran broadcaster

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Gomoa Central Member of Parliament Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has announced he will donate motorbikes to the Teshie police to strengthen security patrols in the community.

Kwame A-Plus announces plans to donate motorbikes to Teshie police to boost patrols. Image credit: A-Plus, Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

The MP made the announcement on Thursday, October 1, 2026, through a Facebook post, stating he intended to hand over the motorbikes the following week.

He framed the gesture as a practical step to address what he called an urgent crime problem in the area.

A-Plus labels Teshie dangerous place

A-Plus has publicly described Teshie as "currently the most dangerous place in Ghana," a characterisation he first made days before his motorbike announcement.

The remarks have drawn considerable debate, with critics arguing the description unfairly tarnishes the reputation of the entire community.

His renewed focus on Teshie's security follows the death of phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Dinero, who reportedly travelled from Circle to Teshie to complete a business transaction and was later found dead.

Police have made three arrests in connection with the case, and investigations are ongoing.

The MP has also pointed to concerns raised by ride-hailing companies, citing reports of drivers being reluctant to accept trips to Teshie at night, and questioned why a community that hosts several major military and security institutions continues to face persistent crime concerns.

Veteran broadcaster pushes back against A-Plus

Not everyone has welcomed A-Plus's commentary. Veteran broadcaster Ewulu Nii Adjei Klu spoke out against the MP's remarks, arguing that the death of Dinero should not be used to define the entire Teshie community.

A-Plus, however, has held firm. He dismissed calls for him to retract his statements and criticised those who, in his view, chose to organise press conferences against him rather than channel their energy into demanding stronger government action and better resources for the security services.

The planned motorbike donation is expected to form a central part of his push for sustained police operations in Teshie as the debate over crime and community safety in the area continues.

The Facebook post by A-Plus announcing his plans to donate the motorbike to Teshie police is below.

Teshie police reject A-Plus's danger claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the dispute between Gomoa Central MP A-Plus and Teshie police over whether the community is Ghana’s most dangerous.

The disagreement followed the reported killing of phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, known as Dinero. A-Plus cited residents’ safety concerns, while police said crime records do not support his claim.

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Source: YEN.com.gh