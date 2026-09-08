The US Department of State provisionally selected 1,642 Ghanaian applicants in the first round of the Diversity Visa lottery results

Ghana ranked among the top West African beneficiaries, coming behind only Togo with 2,473

Immigration experts are warning Ghanaian selectees that a DV case number does not guarantee a visa or an interview

The US Department of State has released its first-round Diversity Visa lottery results for the upcoming fiscal year, provisionally selecting 1,642 Ghanaian applicants and placing the country among the leading West African beneficiaries of the programme.

US selects 1,642 Ghanaians for the first round of the 2026 Diversity Visa Lottery. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Across West Africa, 10,999 applicants were selected. Togo topped the continent with 2,473 selections, followed closely by Ghana. Liberia came third with 1,593 selectees. Full results are accessible on the US Department of State's official website.

What Ghana's selection numbers actually mean

Immigration experts are urging selectees to treat the notification as the beginning of a process rather than confirmation of travel to the United States.

Each selected applicant has been assigned a DV case number carrying the prefix "AF" for Africa, followed by a ranking figure. That number determines when, or whether, a selectee will be invited for an interview at the US Embassy.

The DV programme issues a global maximum of 55,000 Green Cards annually and caps any single country at 7% of that figure, approximately 3,500 visas.

The US government deliberately over-selects applicants worldwide to compensate for those who fail vetting or are not processed in time. Roughly 130,000 applicants are selected globally to fill the 55,000 available slots.

What Ghanaian selectees should do next

Immigration attorneys are advising selectees to approach the process with strategy rather than urgency driven by emotion. Those holding low case numbers, below AF20,000, are encouraged to begin gathering police clearance certificates, renewing their passports, and scheduling medical examinations without delay.

They can track their position through the State Department's monthly Visa Bulletin, which publishes the case number ranges currently being invited for interviews.

Selectees with high case numbers, above AF45,000, are being advised to hold off on spending money on legal fees, medical appointments, or document legalisation until the Visa Bulletin confirms their range is being actively processed.

Experts are also cautioning against fraudulent agents. The DV lottery carries no application fee, and all official correspondence is handled exclusively through the State Department's secure portal. No individual or third-party agency can accelerate a case or guarantee visa approval, and anyone soliciting payment for such services is engaged in fraud.

The final number of Kenyans who secure visas will depend on their case number rankings, the outcome of individual vetting, and the September 30 deadline that governs the entire programme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh