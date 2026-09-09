The University of Ghana (UG) announced a deadline extension for undergraduate applicants on September 8, 2026

Applicants have until 12:00 noon on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, to review and correct their submitted applications

The UG Academic Affairs Directorate urged candidates to verify key details such as name, date of birth, and exam records before the portal closes

The University of Ghana (UG) has issued an urgent notice to prospective undergraduate students, granting them a final window to review and amend their applications before admissions processing begins.

University of Ghana extends undergraduate application corrections to 12 noon on September 9, 2026, for applicants to verify details. Image credit: ASphotowed/iStock

Source: UGC

The announcement, made via the university's official Facebook page on September 8, 2026, confirmed that the application review deadline has been pushed to Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 12:00 noon.

Once that deadline passes, the portal will close permanently.

What UG applicants must do

The Academic Affairs Directorate, led by Director Lydia Anowa Nyako-Danquah, directed all applicants to log into the UG Application Portal immediately and confirm that their submitted details are accurate.

Three areas require particular attention: full name in the correct order, date of birth, and examination records, including index number, examination month, and year.

Applicants are also encouraged to cross-check the UG 2025/2026 entry cut-off aggregates for their chosen programmes before finalising their selections, ensuring that their choices are realistic given their results.

The Facebook post below contains the University of Ghana's full statement.

WASSCE candidates can still apply

Beyond those already in the system, the university confirmed that applications for the 2026/2027 academic year remain open to candidates who hold WASSCE results and have not yet applied.

These prospective students can purchase e-vouchers through designated banks or by dialling USSD codes 772# or 776# on any mobile network, then proceed to apply to eligible programmes through the portal.

The extension is described as a final opportunity, and the university has made clear that no further adjustments will be possible once the portal shuts at noon on September 9. With only hours remaining, applicants are urged not to delay.

How to apply to UCC step-by-step

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the University of Cape Coast (UCC) released an official guide for prospective students looking to secure admission following the publication of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

The announcement, shared on UCC's official Facebook page on 7th September 2026, was signed by the Director of Academic Affairs, Dr Atta Yeboah-Sarpong, and is directed at both new applicants and those who had previously submitted awaiting-results applications.

Students who had already applied using existing WASSCE results are advised to check their admission status at admissionlist.ucc.edu.gh and print their admission letters from there.

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Source: YEN.com.gh