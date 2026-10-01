The Bureau of National Investigations launched a probe into Yaw Ampofo Ankrah over an alleged World Cup visa facilitation scheme

The Minority in Parliament claimed some applicants paid as much as US$8,000 each, with total collections allegedly exceeding US$600,000

Ankrah broke his silence on Facebook after his dismissal but did not address the visa allegations directly

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The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) is investigating Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, the recently sacked Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah is reportedly under investigation by the BNI. Photo credit: King Yaw Ampofo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

BNI investigates Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

The probe centres on an alleged scheme in which individuals were reportedly charged large sums for visa and travel assistance to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

The Minority in Parliament alleged that some applicants were charged as much as US$8,000 each for visa facilitation services, with the total amount collected from prospective travellers reportedly exceeding US$600,000.

Ankrah and a number of NSA officials were called in for questioning by security authorities as the investigation progressed, according to Citi News.

Meanwhile, the NSA as a body has distanced itself from the alleged arrangement, stating that it did not authorise any visa facilitation or money-collection activity.

The Authority added that its legal team is cooperating with investigators as the inquiry continues.

Ankrah's removal as NSA Director-General took effect on 1 October. President John Mahama subsequently appointed Professor Emmanuel Osei Sarpong as Acting Director-General to oversee operations at the Authority.

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah breaks silence after dismissal

Following his dismissal, Ankrah addressed the public through a brief Facebook post that made no direct reference to the visa allegations.

Rather than respond to the claims against him, he urged calm and expressed support for the President's decision.

"The President is always right. There is no cause for alarm. Time will always tell. Let's remain calm and keep pushing for the RESET," he wrote.

The allegations against Ankrah and the NSA officials remain unproven. The existence of a BNI investigation does not establish criminal liability against any individual.

Prof. Sarpong has since assumed charge of the NSA as scrutiny of the Authority and the circumstances surrounding the alleged scheme continues.

All you need to know about new NSA boss

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at Professor Emmanuel Osei Sarpong, the new Director-General of the NSA following Yaw Ampofo Ankrah’s dismissal.

The new NSA boss takes over at the sports body as attention turns to his background and experience.

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Source: YEN.com.gh