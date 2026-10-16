The Ghana Association of University Administrators called off its strike following government engagement over remuneration disparities

GAUA National President Kwaku Karikari Amoah announced the suspension at a press conference on Friday, October 16

Some of the union's concerns remain unresolved, with GAUA set to continue talks with the relevant authorities

The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has suspended its strike action after the government moved to resolve the majority of the grievances that triggered the industrial dispute.

Students are set to return to school as the Ghana Association of University Administrators calls off its strike. Credit: University of Ghana

Source: Facebook

GAUA National President Kwaku Karikari Amoah made the announcement at a media briefing on Friday, October 16, stating that the government had shown sufficient commitment to addressing the union's concerns.

"On that basis, we agreed that we unanimously suspend this strike so that our members will go back to their offices Monday to work," Amoah said.

The industrial action stemmed from what the union characterised as widening gaps in market premiums and allowances between non-teaching and teaching staff at Ghana's public universities.

GAUA argued that non-teaching personnel were being shortchanged relative to their teaching counterparts, and demanded greater equity in conditions of service across the board.

The strike had raised concerns about the smooth running of administrative functions at affected institutions, given the central role university administrators play in the day-to-day management and operational support of tertiary education.

While the government's response covered approximately 80% of the union's stated concerns, some issues remain outstanding. GAUA has indicated it will continue engaging the relevant authorities to reach a comprehensive and lasting resolution.

The resumption of work is scheduled for Monday, with administrators expected to return to their offices following the suspension of the strike.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has taken the lead to reopen.

KNUST students protest over high hostel fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that students of University Hall (Katanga) were staging a protest during a National Youth Conference held on the KNUST campus, expressing concerns over rising private hostel fees.

Unity Hall Master, Prof. Richard Kodzo Avuglah, said private hostels are charging between GH₵6,000 and GH₵7,000 per student, significantly higher than the government-approved rate of GH₵2,167.80.

Youth Minister George Opare Addo pledged to take up the matter with the Minister for Education and the Rent Control authorities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh