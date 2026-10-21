President Yoweri Museveni presided over the commissioning of his grandson Ruhamya Kainerugaba into the UPDF on Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Ruhamya, 22, is the son of UPDF Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, completing a 44-week course at Sandhurst in August 2026

Three generations of the Museveni family now serve in Uganda's military, marking a historic milestone for the ruling family

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President Yoweri Museveni watched his grandson Ruhamya Kainerugaba receive his commission as a Second Lieutenant in the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, cementing what is now a three-generation military dynasty within one of Africa's most prominent political families.

Museveni commissions grandson, Ruhamya Kainerugaba, as a UPDF Second Lieutenant after Sandhurst, marking the third generation of his family in Uganda’s military. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The commissioning ceremony took place at the Uganda Military Academy in Kabamba, Mubende District, drawing attention both to the young officer's personal achievement and to the enduring grip the Museveni family holds over Uganda's military establishment.

Ruhamya's path through Sandhurst

Ruhamya, 22, is the son of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the current UPDF Chief of Defence Forces, who himself graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom in 2000.

Ruhamya followed a remarkably similar path, first enlisting in the UPDF as a Private in June 2025 and serving briefly within the elite Special Forces Command before travelling to the UK for officer training.

He completed the prestigious 44-week Officer Commissioning Course at Sandhurst in August 2026, returning to Uganda for Tuesday's formal ceremony.

Ruhamya trained at Sandhurst alongside fellow Ugandan cadet Andrew Bakira Ruyondo, who earned the International Sword award for the best overseas cadet, a notable distinction for Uganda's contingent at the academy.

Museveni's message to new officers

Speaking at the commissioning, President Museveni used the occasion to address both the newly graduated officers and broader concerns about the state of the military.

He praised General Muhoozi and his commanders for taking steps to improve soldiers' welfare and combat internal corruption.

"I particularly thank the CDF and his commanders for fighting corruption in the army and improving the welfare of our soldiers. I am following the improvements in barracks and pay, but the fight against corruption is especially important because it directly affects the welfare of our men and women in uniform," Museveni wrote in a post shared on X following the event.

He reserved a direct charge for the new officers entering the ranks:

"To the new officers, remain disciplined, stay close to the people and serve Uganda with honour."

The commissioning marks the third generation of the Museveni family to wear the UPDF uniform, a lineage that now runs from the president himself through General Muhoozi and on to Ruhamya, whose entry into the officer corps signals a continuation of the family's deep institutional ties to Uganda's armed forces.

The X post below features photos from the military commissioning ceremony.

Singapore lists foreigners required to serve militarily

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) clarified the National Service obligations that apply to different categories of Singapore Permanent Residents (SPRs), outlining which groups are liable under the Enlistment Act 1970 and which are not.

The Enlistment Act 1970 establishes that both Singapore Citizens and Singapore Permanent Residents are subject to National Service (NS).

However, MINDEF's clarification makes clear that the specific obligations attached to permanent residency depend entirely on the scheme through which that status was granted.

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Source: YEN.com.gh