Anita Sefa Boakye and Barima Osei Mensah have climaxed their lavish wedding with a thanksgiving service and dinner

The couple was at a church in Kumasi to thank God for a successful marriage ceremony

They arrived at their plush thanksgiving dinner in an exotic whip

Newly married couple, Anita Sefa Boakye and Adinkra Pie CEO, Barima Osei Mensah, have climaxed their wedding and grand reception with a thanksgiving service.

The couple was at a church in Kumasi to thank God for a successful marriage ceremony.

The celebrations have continued into the third day with a lavish thanksgiving party following the grand reception on Saturday, November 6.

Anita Sefa Boakye, daughter of the owner of Anita Hotel in Kumasi, and Barima Osei Mensah arrived at their thanksgiving dinner in an exotic whip.

Despite's baby mama

While Anita comes from a wealthy family which is popular in Ghana, she is mostly known for her association with business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite.

She is known to have been in a romantic relationship with the Peace FM owner, which reportedly birthed three children.

One of their kids, Akosua Serwaa Nyarko, went viral on social media when she celebrated her eighth birthday.

