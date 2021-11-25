The husband of Rev Charlotte Oduro, Apostle Sacred Dr Solomon Oduro, has revealed that she wanted to divorce him in the early days of their marriage

He disclosed that the popular marriage counsellor did not respect him as she ''wasn’t ready to submit as a woman''

Dr Oduro noted that he refused her, saying ''I told he her no; I won’t leave you''

Apostle Sacred Dr Solomon Oduro, the husband of popular marriage counsellor Rev Charlotte Oduro, has disclosed that she wanted a divorce in the early days of their marriage.

The Ghanaian preacher also showered accolades on his wife for her growth after the turbulent times in their marriage.

In an interview with Zionfelix reported by 3news, Dr Oduro also commended his wife's insight to use her truth to empower others and build homes.

Refusing to submit

''Apart from the calling on her life, the experience is best. Before, she did not respect me ... she wasn’t ready to submit as a woman. And also she didn’t know who she was,'' 3news quoted him as saying.

The founder of the Royal Victory Family Chapel International revealed that Rev Charlotte Oduro fought hard for divorce on many occasions. ''I told her no; I won’t leave you,'' he said.

Denying wife's quest for divorce

Asked why he refused to grant his wife a divorce, he said:

''My spirit doesn’t like divorce, and I know how divorce is. And I have told myself that I would only marry and live with one woman. So my whole life I have known only one woman. Even if she still goes ahead to divorce me, I prefer to be alone and focus on the work of God,'' he said.

Dr Oduro explained that these principles have helped him to pursue her all the time, saying he believes their marital testimony will inspire others to hold fast to their convictions.

