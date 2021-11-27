A touching video has made the rounds on social media of a proud son celebrating his trader mother

The young man stormed a popular market in Lagos where his mother sells okra to celebrate her birthday in a special way

The son went with a birthday cake and music as they entertained onlookers and fellow traders who danced with them

A heartwarming video has gone viral on social media of a young man showing great love to his okra seller mother on her birthday.

In the trending video, the proud son stormed a popular market in Lagos, Ilepo Market, and he went straight to his mother’s stall with a box of birthday cake and a trumpet player.

The trumpeter played a birthday song for the young man’s mother and she was overwhelmed with joy as she danced while her son continued to wear a very proud smile on his face.

A proud son made his okra-seller mother's birthday special at her stall in the market. Photos: Dorah Osas

Source: Facebook

Not long after, other market women gathered at the young man’s mother’s stall and sprayed her some of the little cash they had with them.

The heartwarming gesture drew a lot of cheers from people at the market and the joy on the celebrant’s face was immeasurable.

See the video below:

This is beautiful – Social media users react to the trending video

The video soon went viral online and a number of people were touched by the beautiful display of love. Some of them noted how it moved them to tears.

Read some of their comments below:

Lujifabrics:

“And i trust Market women, they will turn up for her. If u want to buy anything at that moment, sorry is ur case beautiful.”

Ritch_gentlemen:

“He was raised right by the mother. He didn’t wait till he could buy her a car or a house to start putting smiles on her face. Emulate this gentleman’s gesture of love and put smiles on the face of your parents. ❤️.”

1deay:

“This is soo beautiful God keep our mothers and continue to provide for us to celebrate and provide for them.”

Beeorlar32:

“I’m not crying I promiseThat’s my kinda man fr....It’s the little things that counts.God almighty bless them bothHe was raised goooooodt.”

Misskemisharon:

“So beautiful! Don’t wait till you have millions to show your love ones some love ! Mama raised a king .”

Amansoalacarte:

“Awww❤️. Happy Birthday Mama,God bless and keep you in good health Amen. God bless you mama’s son.”

Nice one.

