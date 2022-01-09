Fisheries Minister Hawa Koomson's son, Ato Kwamena Koomson, has tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony

Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson's son Ato Kwamena Koomson has completed his marriage ceremony with his sweetheart, Jasmine Akortus.

Ato Koomson and Jasmine started their marriage with a traditional wedding on Friday, December 31, 2021.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh the couple was expected to hold a white wedding eight days later. And it came to pass as reported.

Hawa Koomson's son Ato Koomson has held a plush white wedding Photo source: Paulus Paulus, Fuseini Salifu Kasoa Zongo

The white wedding was held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Teshie Methodist Church in Accra. The main ceremony was followed by a grand reception a few hours later.

Ato Koomson and Jasmine's wedding was graced by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira.

Photos from the wedding show a beautiful white-themed event. While the bride was expected to wear a white gown, the groom also chose a white suit.

A Facebook user, Paulus Paulus, shared some photos from the church ceremony. Check them below:

Another Facebook user, Fuseini Salifu Kasoa Zongo, also shared some photos from the wedding reception of Ato and Jasmine. Check out those photos below:

Congratulations to Ato and Jasmine.

