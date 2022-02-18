Educator and blogger Charles Wundengba has released breathtaking pictures of his wedding to his female lover

He shared the Instagram snaps to announce that he is no longer available on the bachelor's market

Netizens who couldn't have enough of the adorable wedding moments captured in the frames have reacted

Ghanaian educator and digital marketer, Charles Wundengba, and his lovely girlfriend have married in a gorgeous white wedding.

Wundengba, who doubles as a blogger is quite known but has been notoriously private with his significant other until their recent nuptials.

In an Instagram post announcing that he's no longer single, he simply wrote:

''I got M A R R I E D.''

Wundengba released photos posing in a white tuxedo, complementing his wife's gorgeous wedding dress. The duo looked perfect together in all five shots.

Many of his followers have celebrated his joy with him as they headed to the comment area of his wedding snaps to wish him well.

Read some of the adorable comments from netizens below:

Brigitteauthor said:

''Woow, congratulations.''

Tawiahangel commented:

''Marvelous congratulations may God bless your new home.''

Charles_wundef replied:

''@tawiahangel Amen.''

Iams_bbqnchops said:

''Congrats Charles. God bless your union .''

Bridget_uche added:

''Beautiful congratulations

Source: YEN.com.gh