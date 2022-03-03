Citi FM/TV journalist, Nathan Quao and his lover Georgina have married in a ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, March 2

Before the occasion, Georgina took to her Twitter account to deliver stunning pre-wedding photos, revealing skin and showing off her ring

Scores of people who were happy for her went under her post to share congratulatory messages to wish the couple well

Weddings in Ghana usually dominate or make the trends for either the luxury or personalities involved, and Citi FM/TV journalist Nathan Quao's is no different.

The famous broadcaster and his fiancée tied the knot on Wednesday, March 2, at a ceremony in Accra. The duo has since been trending on social media for good and awful reasons.

Before the marriage ceremony, his would-be-wife delivered their pre-wedding photos on social media.

Source: Twitter

Georgina (Maame Adjoa) uploaded never-before-seen photos showing off her engagement ring. She posed with her now-husband facing the camera and went on to flex her grit in another.

In the three photos, the Ghanaian broadcaster's wife rocked blue jeans shorts, a black weave, blending her complexion with mild makeup.

Georgina captioned the images as:

''Hope I’m not late. February photo dump? Lezzz go!''

The photos swiftly sparked reactions from netizens as peeps trooped under her post to shower them with compliments.

Read some of the selected comments below:

Shenanigans indicated:

''I dey like your work ethics pass.''

MaameDee said:

''Congrats, girls.''

Andy Sam commented:

''You look good. You two are made for each other.''

JoJo commented:

''I'm booked for the wedding, congratulations my dear,'' adding that ''we for plug for everywhere.''

Marene said:

''Congratulations to you for taking her off the market.''

Meanwhile, photos from Nathan Quao and his fiancée's wedding which was attended by a good number of sports broadcasters in the nations' capital, have popped up.

Quao, who is the editor of the Citi Sports desk, announced his marriage by sharing some photos on Twitter.

Source: YEN.com.gh