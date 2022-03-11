Man Fotey, a social media user, has turned heads with stunning photos of his sister for her 40th birthday

He released the snaps on Facebook with a sweet message to celebrate his senior sister's new age

Scores of people have shared kind words as they headed to the comment section to wish the plus-size lady well

A Ghanaian creative, Man Fotey, has blessed eyeballs and social media feeds with stunning photos of his plus-size senior sister for her 40th birthday.

In a Facebook post, he shared two snaps of his sister sporting long jeans trousers, and a T-shirt with the inscription ''40 is the new awesome''.

Ghanaian Man Shares Photos of Thick Sister to Celebrate Her 40th Birthday; Peeps Gush Over Her. Source: Man Fotey

Source: Facebook

She added dark shades and a tiara to complement her lovely appearance.

Sharing the photos on social media, Fotey captioned them as:

''Help me wish my love a Happy Birthday. She deserves the best.

''Happy birthday, big sis. 40+1 is your two sure banker.''

The adorable photos have gained reactions and kind words from netizens.

Read some of the remarks below:

CorrectGuy Gh said:

''Happy Birthday Mama, the moral behind the creative works of ur husband. Have a nice one.''

Melody Dedo Johnson commented:

''Happy birthday sister.''

Nii Laasu said:

''Happy birthday, Mrs Man Fotey.''

Fotey replied:

''Nii Laasu my big big sis.''

Frank Sam said:

''Happy birthday sister more wins. Enjoy your day.''

Nii Odartey Wellington commented:

''I just sent you some cash, please give it to her. God bless her new age.''

