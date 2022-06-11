A tears-arousing video of pallbearers carrying the remains of the late Happy FM presenter, Dr Cann to the cemetery for burial has emerged

In the clip, some mourners broke down while the pallbearers carried the remains of the late presenter into a hearse

Several people who have seen the emotional video capturing the sad scene at the funeral have reacted

A video of pallbearers carrying the remains of the late Happy FM presenter, Dr Cann to the cemetery for burial has stirred emotions on social media.

The media personality, real name Francis Ebo Cann, died on Friday, March 25, 2022, after battling a short illness.

His final funeral rites were held today, June 11, with loved ones and dignitaries including Mark Okraku-Mantey, the Deputy Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture, MOTAC, present to mourn with his family.

Photos of Mark Okraku-Mantey and some mourners at Dr Cann's burial. Source: @Adom1063fm/MRandom News/Sammykaymedia

Source: Instagram

The moment some mourners broke down while pallbearers carried the remains of the late presenter to the cemetery for burial has sparked emotional reactions.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh