A visually impaired mother of twins named Maame Serwaa has become the owner of a new self-contained house with moderate facilities to ease her plight.

Serwaa, 18, was taken advantage of by the father of the newly born babies. Her parents are also not with her.

The teenager lives with her grandmother in a deprived state in a village in the Ashanti Region, where they rely on the kindness of loved ones to feed themselves and the babies.

Photos from the presentation of a new house to the visually impaired mom of twins. Credit: Etwereso Hemaa Official

Source: Facebook

Her story came to the limelight after the Ghanaian philanthropist Etwereso Hemaa Official visited Serwaa and her grandmother at their residence, where she captured their story to ask for financial assistance on social media.

After several people donated, Etwereso Hemaa invested the money into building the house for visually impaired Serwaa and the babies.

Etwereso Hemaa shared the warm-hearted video and photos from the presentation of the house and other items with YEN.com.gh. See them below:

See the other images here.

Source: YEN.com.gh