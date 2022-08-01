Francis Assan, a brilliant Ghanaian young man who got 7As and a 'B' in social studies after his WASSCE exams, had his admission rejected by the University of Ghana (UG) Law School

He resorted to pursuing a degree in Accounting and Finance at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA)

The young man has successfully graduated with flying colours and seeks to be engaged by a good company in Ghana as a National Service Personnel and potential full-time employee

The story of a Ghanaian young man by the name of Francis Assan has recently been shared by his brother, Dickson Assan, on social media.

Francis in a suit posing for the camera and his WASSCE results Photo credit: Dickson Assan/LinkedIn

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Dickson Assan had him revealing that his brother Francis was rejected by the University of Ghana Law school for getting a 'B2' in social studies although he got 'A's in all other subjects.

"As to why University of Ghana refused my younger brother, Francis Assan admission to read law still baffles me to date. To them, the B2 in social studies is a blot."

According to Dickson, his brother had no choice but to apply to other schools, given his rejection by UG. Thankfully, he gained admission to the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), where he pursued a degree in Accounting and Finance.

Being the brilliant young man he is, Francis graduated from UPSA with excellent results.

The senior brother took the time to celebrate and applaud his younger sibling for making the family proud regardless of the setbacks he experienced.

Francis Abban is currently looking forward to be engaged as a National Service Personnel with hopes of transitioning into a full-time employee after.

He can be reached through the email address; assanfrancis3@gmail.com.

