A young lady has got people praising her when she shared a throwback photo of her boyfriend when they got dating

The lovely lady revealed that she went into a relationship with him when he did not even have a mobile phone

Many people who saw the amazing transformation of the man said that ladies like her are hard to find

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A lady with the handle @barbie_lucienne has shared a video to show off her lover who she stayed with when he had nothing.

The lady revealed that when she started dating him, the man did not even have a mobile phone. His financial ability was that low.

The lady said she was committed to him even when her lover had nothing. Photo source: TikTok/@barbie_lucienne

Source: UGC

She is very loyal

Some seconds into the video, both of them were seen in a Mercedes Benz as they held hands like sweet lovers.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Many people who reacted to her clip praised her loyalty for staying in the relationship when things were not as sweet as it is for them now.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 13,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

First_Lady said:

"Not all men would still be with the same woman that stayed with him. Pray ya'll meet your right person."

Gudboi Lëgēnd said:

"Girls like u are hard to find."

Leilathechef said:

"A patient lady will get everything..."

gotzemarioalah said:

"Wow that is good keep him like that dear."

IMII said:

"That how God works."

Qwesi Pagez said:

"This is so wonderful. May God bless this union."

peterfunds06789 said:

"If u go stay with me during my suffering time na u know o cus me go cheat if money dan dey."

@officiallibzzy said:

"That's true definition of the true love that is hard to find nowadays."

Boyfriend's departure makes lady cry

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a short emotional video showed the moment a lady could not hold back her tears as her man was about to leave for abroad.

In the clip, the man held her tight, putting her head on his chest. It was such an emotional parting. The lady would not stop crying.

There were sounds of "aww" in the video before the man made his way inside the airport. A part of the video showing him in the air has him looking sombre as he wore his dark sunshade.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng