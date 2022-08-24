A kindhearted fellow was treated to a huge surprise after he offered to help a Nigerian man seeking alms beside an ATM stand

In the incident that happened in France, the fellow gave the beggar his ATM card and told him to make a withdrawal as he likes

After making a withdrawal that startled the man, the beggar showed his true identity and rode his bicycle off

A man famed for helping poor people in France has shared his surprise encounter with a Nigerian beggar at an ATM stand.

In his usual manner, the man began to record as he approached an ATM stand where he saw a pitiful-looking Nigerian seeking alms and feigning dumb.

The kindhearted fellow was shocked. Photo Credit: TikTok/@uniquelytama

Source: UGC

In the TikTok video, the kind man gave the Nigerian his ATM card and told him to proceed to the machine and use it as he deems fit.

The Nigerian beggar played a fast one on the kind man

The Nigerian punched in a figure on the machine that seemed to startle the man who enquired if the money wasn't too much.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The kind man didn't put up any resistance and afterwards told the Nigerian to retrieve the cash from the machine.

The Nigerian who claimed to have been in France since 2019 appreciated the man and surprisingly went to get his bicycle at a corner where it was parked, picked up his delivery box and then rode off.

He kept on waving at the kind man who was beyond shocked at what he was seeing.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Jane said:

"I am a Nigerian. The fact that he pretended not to speak and then he is a delivery boy just got me sick."

AngelEyes said:

"May his work doesn't pay much and he has family to house,feed I know it looks bad but God will see it as a Blessing."

Andrea Small said:

"It’s OK it doesn’t matter if he is broke or not you did a good thing today bro let it go."

ciprian_1318 said:

"Don't be upset ..maybe he needed those money .. maybe his work doesn't help him too much."

